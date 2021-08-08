India recorded 39,070 new cases which took the total cases in the country 3,19,34,455. The death toll also climbed up to 4,27,862 after 491 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active caseload in the country continued to witness a decline for the second consecutive day on Sunday after it got reduced to 4.06 lakh, nearly 4,000 less than recorded on Saturday. This came after the country recorded 39,070 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country 3.19 crore.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning, India recorded 39,070 new cases which took the total cases in the country 3,19,34,455. The death toll also climbed up to 4,27,862 after 491 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours.

The active cases have declined to 4,06,822 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 5,331 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,99,771 after 43,910 recoveries took place in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 50.62 crore. Over 50 lakh doses have been administered on Saturday. The ministry said that on Saturday in the age group of 18-44 years, 27,55,447 vaccine doses were administered as the first jabs and 5,08,616 as the second one.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than over crore doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the same age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have provided the first dose of vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan