New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the third wave of COVID-19, India, during the last 24 hours, added nearly 39,000 new coronavirus infections taking the country's overall caseload to over the grim milestone of 3.10 crore. The death in the country also climbed up to near the 4.13-lakh mark after nearly 550 fatalities were recorded during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India reported 38,949 new COVID-9 infections in the last 24 hours, which took the total cases in the country to 3,10,26,829 while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose to 4,12,531 after 542 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The active cases have declined to 4,30,422 and comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. It said that a decrease of 1,619 has been recorded in the number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.99 per cent. The positivity rate has been less than three per cent for 25 consecutive days, it said. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.14 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 3,01,83,876, while the case fatality rate has risen to 1.33 per cent, the data stated. The vaccine doses administered so far has reached 39.53 crores under the nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19.

COVID Numbers in India Today:

Deaths and Cases in last 24 hours: 38,949 new cases, 542 deaths

Total cases: 3,10,26,829

Total recoveries: 3,01,83,876

Active cases: 4,30,422

Death toll: 4,12,531

Total vaccinated: 39,53,43,767

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday raised with the states the issue of violations in COVID-19 norms in many parts of the country, especially hill stations, and impressed upon them the need for focussed public health measures to check the pandemic. In a letter to all states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in COVID-19 cases.

It is imperative to adhere to the guiding principles of COVID-19 containment and management with a special focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, Bhushan said.

The letter comes a day after the Union Home ministry raised the issue of violations of COVID-19 norms observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations, and asked states and union territories to take action against officials responsible for ensuring compliance to guidelines.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan