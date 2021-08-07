The active caseload in the country now stands at 4,12,153 and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections in the country. A reduction of 1,389 cases has been witnessed in the active caseload during the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a decline in new COVID cases from yesterday, India, during the last 24 hours, reported nearly 39,000 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to near the grim mark of 3.19 crore. Meanwhile, the daily deaths witnessed a significant rise as over 600 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours which took the death toll above the 4.27-lakh mark.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India reported 38,628 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 3,18,95,385, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen reached 4,27,371 after 617 people succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload also witnessed a decline with a reduction in new COVID-19 cases. The active caseload in the country now stands at 4,12,153 and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections in the country. A reduction of 1,389 cases has been witnessed in the active caseload during the last 24 hours.

As per the data by the health ministry, the weekly positivity rate remains to be less than 5 per cent and is currently recorded at 2.39 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.21 per cent. The daily positivity rate remains below 3 per cent for the last 12 days.

The total number of people who have recovered from the deadly virus reached 3,10,55,861 after 40,017 recoveries were recorded during the last 24 hours. With the latest recoveries, The recovery rate now has now improved to 97.37 per cent.

COVID Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 38,628 cases, 617 deaths

Recoveries: 40,017

Total cases: 3,18,95,385

Active cases: 4,12,153

Total recoveries: 3,10,55,861

Death toll: 4,27,371

Total vaccination: 50,10,09,609 (49,55,138 in last 24 hrs)

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 50 crore with more than 43.29 lakh doses given on Friday, the health ministry said. Elaborating on the increasing pace of vaccination, the government said the country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan