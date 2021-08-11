India recorded 38,353 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the total caseload in the country to the grim milestone of 3,20,36,511. The death toll also rose to 4,29,279 after 497 deaths in last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active coronavirus cases in the country slipped down to 3.86 lakh, which is the lowest active caseload recorded in the country in the last 140 days. Meanwhile, the country reported over 38,000 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, which is almost 10,000 cases higher than yesterday's tally when the country reported over 28,000 new cases.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India recorded 38,353 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the total caseload in the country to the grim milestone of 3,20,36,511. The death toll in the country also rose to 4,29,279 after 497 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.45 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 2,157 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.16 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 16 days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,12, 20,981 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the government said that 37 districts across nine states, including 11 districts in Kerala and seven in Tamil Nadu, are showing a rising trend in the average daily new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks even as the corresponding nationwide figure continues to register a decline.

The government further said that reproduction number or R number that indicates the speed at which COVID-19 is spreading is more than 1 in five states -- Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh -- which remains a cause for concern.

Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Nagaland have their reproduction number at 1, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said. For India, it is around 1. The Reproduction number or Rt refers to how many people an infected person infects on average. In other words, it can tell how efficiently a virus is spreading.

"37 districts across nine states -- Kerala (11 districts), Tamil Nadu (7), Himachal Pradesh (6), Karnataka (5), Andhra Pradesh (2), Maharashtra (2), West Bengal (2), Meghalaya (1) and Mizoram (1) -- are still showing rising trend in daily new COVID-19 cases during the last two weeks," it said.

The increasing trend of reproduction number in some states is cause for concern, although there is stabilisation in COVID-19 cases in the country, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said, adding there are significant reasons to enforce pandemic control measures.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan