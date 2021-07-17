India logged 38,079 fresh COVID-19 infections which took the total cases in the country to 3,10,64,908, while the death toll crossed the grim milestone of 4.13-lakh mark and reached 4,13,091 after 560 deaths in a day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, added nearly 39,000 new COVID-19 cases to its tally taking the overall caseload in the country to more than 3.10 crore. The death toll also climbed up to 4.13 lakh after nearly 600 deaths were reported from across the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India logged 38,079 fresh COVID-19 infections which took the total cases in the country to 3,10,64,908, while the death toll crossed the grim milestone of 4.13-lakh mark and reached 4,13,091 after 560 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours.

The active cases have declined to 4,24,025 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. It said that active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 6,397 in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.91 per cent and it has been less than three per cent for 26 consecutive days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.10 per cent. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,02,27,792, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, amid the concerns over the possible third wave of COVID-19, the government on Friday said that the next 100-125 days are very crucial in the fight against COVID-19 in the country. NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said that the world is moving towards the third wave of Covid and even the prime minister has mentioned this and said it is a warning that everything cannot be taken for granted.

"Leaving the North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has asked us to take this as a red flag and warning... The prime minister has given us the target to stall the third wave and it is possible," Paul said.

