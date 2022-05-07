New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported 3,805 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases of the disease in the country to 20,303 and the overall tally to 4,30,98,743, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The data also showed that 22 fatalities -- 20 of them from Kerala alone -- were reported in a 24-hour period, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,24,024.

The 22 new fatalities include 20 from Kerala and one each from Karnataka and West Bengal, the data showed. An increase of 615 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload, which now stands at 20,303. The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said.

The recovery rate in the country was reported at 98.74 per cent. This comes as 3,168 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the count of total recoveries from Coronavirus to 4,25,54,416. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 per cent, the ministry said. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, the data showed.

State-wise COVID-19 tally:

Delhi recorded 1,656 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent. With the new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,91,425, while the death toll stood at 26,177, the data showed. There are 6,096 active cases in the national capital, up from 5,746 the previous day.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus infections but zero pandemic-related deaths. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. The state now has 1,109 active cases. Maharashtra had recorded 233 new cases and zero fatalities on Thursday. This is the third consecutive day that the state recorded zero fatality. Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.

Punjab on Thursday reported 87 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,59,832. No Covid-related death was reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The death toll stands at 17,751. It includes three cases of death which were not reported earlier. There were 280 active cases in the state.

Gujarat reported 14 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 12,24,443, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a health department official said on Friday. The recovery count increased by 17 to touch 12,13,382, leaving the state with an active caseload of 118.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded nine fresh coronavirus cases on Friday that raised the infection count to 4,54,088 in the Union Territory. The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,751 with zero deaths in the past 24 hours. There are 61 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,49,276.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,634 on Friday after the detection of 34 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,735. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.4 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 37 to reach 10,30,689, leaving the state with 210 active cases.

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported nine COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,305, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.21 per cent. The recovery count was 11,38,229 after four people completed home isolation, leaving the state with 42 active cases.

Active COVID-19 infections rose to 474 in Tamil Nadu as 64 more people tested positive, including two returnees from Karnataka and Telangana, respectively, pushing the total caseload to 34,54,217. The death toll in the state stood at 38,025 as no fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,15,718 with 56 more people getting discharged leaving 474 active cases.

Telangana on Friday saw a rise in new COVID-19 cases with 62 new infections being reported, taking the tally to 7,92,253, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,111 with zero death in the same span of time. The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. The number of active cases was 396.

Mizoram on Friday reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike this year, taking the state's tally to 2,27,676. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 697 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Mizoram currently has 266 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,26,713 people have recovered from the infection so far. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.58 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

Odisha recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while there was no new fatality for the fourth consecutive day. There are 99 active cases and 14 more patients have recovered from the disease. The daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent and two children were among the newly infected.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 9906 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 47 7 2304955 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64199 296 4 Assam 6 716226 7986 5 Bihar 46 1 818304 12256 6 Chandigarh 73 1 90886 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 42 5 1138229 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 6096 350 1859152 26177 10 Goa 50 2 241594 3832 11 Gujarat 118 3 1213382 10943 12 Haryana 2564 29 982434 10620 13 Himachal Pradesh 53 2 280671 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 61 1 449276 4751 15 Jharkhand 48 1 429900 5317 16 Karnataka 1895 41 3906466 40103 17 Kerala*** 2950 62 6471242 69210 18 Ladakh 1 1 28018 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 210 3 1030689 10735 21 Maharashtra 1161 52 7729795 147845 22 Manipur 8 135097 2120 23 Meghalaya 10 2 92204 1593 24 Mizoram 293 42 226713 697 25 Nagaland 1 1 34728 760 26 Odisha 152 1278839 9126 27 Puducherry 5 2 163827 1962 28 Punjab 282 2 741823 17751 29 Rajasthan 550 21 1273968 9553 30 Sikkim 2 38699 452 31 Tamil Nadu 474 8 3415718 38025 32 Telangana 396 32 787746 4111 33 Tripura 3 2 99959 923 34 Uttarakhand 499 4 429395 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1780 38 2050725 23508 36 West Bengal 422 9 1996864 21203 Total# 20303 615 42554416 524024

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan