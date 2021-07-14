India registered 37,792 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The recent spike in new cases took the total cases in the country to 3,09,46,074 while the death toll rose to 4,11,408 after 624 fatalities were recorded.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 38,000 fresh infections of coronavirus taking the overall caseload in the country to near 3.10 crore. The death toll in the country Due to the deadly virus also climbed up to 4.1 lakh after nearly 700 fatalities in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India registered 37,792 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The recent spike in new cases took the total cases in the country to 3,09,46,074 while the death toll rose to 4,11,408 after 624 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The daily death toll came down on Wednesday after it reached over 2,000 on Tuesday following the data reconciliation by Madhya Pradesh.

The active cases have declined to 4,29,946 and comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 23 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.25 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,01,04,720, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the increased transmissibility associated with the COVID-19's Delta variant is likely to substantially increase cases and put greater pressure on healthcare systems, particularly in the contexts of low vaccine coverage, the WHO has warned.

In its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update released on Tuesday, the World Health Organisation said that an overall rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant is reported across all WHO regions.

As of July 13, at least 111 countries, territories and areas have reported detection of the Delta variant, and this is expected to continue to increase, becoming the dominant variant globally in the coming months.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan