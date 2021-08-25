India logs 37,593 fresh COVID infections, 648 deaths in last 24 hrs; Kerala worst-hit state with 24,296 new cases
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 38,000 fresh coronavirus infections taking the overall caseload in the country to more than 3.25 crore. The death toll also rose significantly and reached 4.35 lakh after nearly 700 fresh fatalities were recorded from across the country during the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India logged 37,593 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the total cases in the country to 3,25,12,366. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 4,35,758 after 648 people succumbed to COVID-19 during the span of 24 hours.
The active cases increased marginally to 3,22,327 from yesterday's 3.19 lakh and comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 2,776 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.67 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 60 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,54,281, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
COVID Numbers in India:
New cases and deaths: 37,593 cases and 648 deaths
Recoveries: 34,169
Total cases: 3,25,12,366
Total recoveries: 3,17,54,281
Active cases: 3,22,327
Death toll: 4,35,758
Total vaccinated: 59,55,04,593 (61,90,930 in last 24 hrs)
Meanwhile, after a lull in daily testing, Kerala again saw daily Covid case numbers rise high, with 24,296 people testing Covid positive after 1,34,706 samples were tested. The state leads the country in new daily cases, the number of active cases, and the number of daily Covid deaths. The daily test positivity rate has reached 18.04 per cent.
Maharashtra reported 4,355 new coronavirus cases and 119 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 64,32,649 and the toll to 1,36,355. 4,240 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,43,034. Maharashtra now has 49,752 active cases, he said.
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 39 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality for the fifth day on the trot. This is the 15th time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic that the city logged zero fatality in a day. 114 people were discharged in the city in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.
With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,37,485, out of which 14,11,995 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 25,079 and the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent, it said.
Check state-wise data here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|7421
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|13677
|1977163
|13750
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1127
|51023
|259
|Assam
|8005
|572084
|5600
|Bihar
|102
|715853
|9650
|Chandigarh
|35
|64222
|812
|Chhattisgarh
|653
|990022
|13555
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|10651
|4
|Delhi
|411
|1411995
|25079
|Goa
|932
|169239
|3186
|Gujarat
|160
|815091
|10079
|Haryana
|664
|760047
|9669
|Himachal Pradesh
|2054
|206628
|3578
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1055
|318961
|4404
|Jharkhand
|153
|342470
|5132
|Karnataka
|19810
|2884032
|37184
|Kerala
|159870
|3672357
|19757
|Ladakh
|55
|20238
|207
|Lakshadweep
|28
|10239
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|84
|781509
|10516
|Maharashtra
|53260
|6243034
|136355
|Manipur
|3610
|106229
|1759
|Meghalaya
|2820
|70127
|1285
|Mizoram
|6664
|47192
|201
|Nagaland
|888
|28170
|611
|Odisha
|7461
|987369
|7493
|Puducherry
|765
|120433
|1809
|Punjab
|423
|583564
|16355
|Rajasthan
|128
|944958
|8954
|Sikkim
|1548
|27562
|367
|Tamil Nadu
|18603
|2550710
|34761
|Telangana
|6276
|645594
|3862
|Tripura
|1113
|80480
|791
|Uttarakhand
|310
|335099
|7377
|Uttar Pradesh
|352
|1686006
|22794
|West Bengal
|9217
|1516509
|18383
|Total#
|322327
|31754281
|435758
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan