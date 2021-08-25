India logged 37,593 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the total cases in the country to 3,25,12,366. The death toll also climbed up to 4,35,758 after 648 people succumbed to the virus yesterday.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India logged 37,593 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the total cases in the country to 3,25,12,366. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 4,35,758 after 648 people succumbed to COVID-19 during the span of 24 hours.

The active cases increased marginally to 3,22,327 from yesterday's 3.19 lakh and comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 2,776 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 60 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,54,281, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

COVID Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 37,593 cases and 648 deaths

Recoveries: 34,169

Total cases: 3,25,12,366

Total recoveries: 3,17,54,281

Active cases: 3,22,327

Death toll: 4,35,758

Total vaccinated: 59,55,04,593 (61,90,930 in last 24 hrs)

Meanwhile, after a lull in daily testing, Kerala again saw daily Covid case numbers rise high, with 24,296 people testing Covid positive after 1,34,706 samples were tested. The state leads the country in new daily cases, the number of active cases, and the number of daily Covid deaths. The daily test positivity rate has reached 18.04 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 4,355 new coronavirus cases and 119 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 64,32,649 and the toll to 1,36,355. 4,240 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,43,034. Maharashtra now has 49,752 active cases, he said.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 39 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality for the fifth day on the trot. This is the 15th time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic that the city logged zero fatality in a day. 114 people were discharged in the city in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,37,485, out of which 14,11,995 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 25,079 and the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent, it said.

Check state-wise data here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7421 129 Andhra Pradesh 13677 1977163 13750 Arunachal Pradesh 1127 51023 259 Assam 8005 572084 5600 Bihar 102 715853 9650 Chandigarh 35 64222 812 Chhattisgarh 653 990022 13555 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10651 4 Delhi 411 1411995 25079 Goa 932 169239 3186 Gujarat 160 815091 10079 Haryana 664 760047 9669 Himachal Pradesh 2054 206628 3578 Jammu and Kashmir 1055 318961 4404 Jharkhand 153 342470 5132 Karnataka 19810 2884032 37184 Kerala 159870 3672357 19757 Ladakh 55 20238 207 Lakshadweep 28 10239 51 Madhya Pradesh 84 781509 10516 Maharashtra 53260 6243034 136355 Manipur 3610 106229 1759 Meghalaya 2820 70127 1285 Mizoram 6664 47192 201 Nagaland 888 28170 611 Odisha 7461 987369 7493 Puducherry 765 120433 1809 Punjab 423 583564 16355 Rajasthan 128 944958 8954 Sikkim 1548 27562 367 Tamil Nadu 18603 2550710 34761 Telangana 6276 645594 3862 Tripura 1113 80480 791 Uttarakhand 310 335099 7377 Uttar Pradesh 352 1686006 22794 West Bengal 9217 1516509 18383 Total# 322327 31754281 435758

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan