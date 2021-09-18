India registered 35,662 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the total cases in the country to 3,34,17,390. The death also reached 4,44,529 after 281 fatalities were reported from across the country in a day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded more than 35,000 fresh infections of the coronavirus taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.34 crore. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to near the 4.45-lakh mark after over 280 people succumbed to deadly the pathogen during the same span of time.

The active cases now comprise 1.02 per cent of the total infections and reached 3,40,639 while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.65 per cent on Saturday. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.46 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 19 days, according to the data.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.02 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 85 days, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 3,26,32,222, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

Meanwhile, out of the total 35,662 cases recorded during the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for over 23,000 cases. Kerala, the worst-hit Indian state, logged 23,260 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 44,69,488, while 131 fatalities took the toll to 23,296. Active cases in the state stood at 1,88,926, of whom only 12.8 per cent were admitted to hospitals.

1,28,817 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and added that there are 2,507 wards across 678 local self-government bodies where the weekly infection population ratio was above eight per cent. The total number of those cured was 20,388, taking the overall number to 42,56,697. Thrissur reported the highest number of cases --4,013, followed by Ernakulam with 3,143 and Kozhikode with 2,095 cases.

India on Friday administered a record number of over 2.26 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses taking the cumulative figure to over 79 crore and giving a major push to the inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. The numbers went up steadily through the day with the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossing 79.25 crore at 10 pm, according to data on the Co-WIN portal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan