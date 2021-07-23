This is the second instance in this week when the country recorded less than 500 deaths during the time span of 24 hours. Earlier on July 18, the country had reported 499 deaths.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: WItnessing a dip in active caseload after it was increased on Thursday, the active caseload in the country dropped to 4.05 lakh following nearly 40,000 recoveries during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India's total caseload nears the 3.13-crore mark after the country registered 35,342 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

The death due to the deadly virus also climbed up to near the grim milestone of 4.20-lakh mark after 483 new fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. This is the second instance in this week when the country recorded less than 500 deaths during the time span of 24 hours. Earlier on July 18, the country had reported 499 deaths.

Covid numbers in India:

Cases and Deaths in last 24 hours: 35,342 new cases, 483 deaths

Recoveries: 38,740

Total cases: 3,12,93,062

Total recoveries: 3,04,68,079

Active cases: 4,05,513

Death toll: 4,19,470

Total vaccination: 42,34,17,030

The number of active cases has declined to 4,05,513, accounting for 1.3 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. A decline of 3,881 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 16,68,561 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Thursday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 45,29,39,545, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 32 consecutive days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.14 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,04,68,079, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far in the country has reached 42.34 crore.

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV2 continues to be the dominant lineage for new cases across the country, while the other Variants of Concern (VoC) are at a lower rate and declining, INSACOG, a consortium of government panels involved in the genome-sequencing of the coronavirus, has said.

There is currently no evidence of any new Delta sub-lineage that is of greater concern than Delta, it has said. "Delta continues to be the dominant lineage for new cases across all parts of India in recent samples and remains the most rapidly rising lineage globally that is responsible for multiple outbreaks, including across Southeast Asia, which shows the fastest growth in new cases globally," the INSACOG said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan