India added 35,178 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,22,85,857, while the death toll climbed to 4,32,519 after 440 fresh fatalities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the decline, the active caseload in the country witnessed a decrease for the second consecutive day and reached 3.67 lakh, the lowest in the last 148 days. The decline came as the recoveries from across the country topped the new cases detected during the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India added 35,178 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,22,85,857, while the death toll climbed to 4,32,519 after 440 fresh fatalities were recorded during the same span of time. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 52 consecutive days.

The active cases declined to 3,67,415, the lowest in 148 days, and comprise 1.14 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said. A reduction of 2,431 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 23 days.The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 54 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,85,923, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. The national recovery rate improved to 97.52 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The 440 new fatalities include 127 from Kerala and 116 from Maharashtra. A total of 4,32,519 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,35,255 from Maharashtra, 37,039 from Karnataka, 34,579 from Tamil Nadu, 25,073 from Delhi, 22,786 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,870 from Kerala and 18,318 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

COVID Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 35,178 new COVID-19 cases and 440 deaths

Recoveries: 37,169

Total cases: 3,22,85,857

Total recoveries: 3,14,85,923

Active cases: 3,67,415

Death toll: 4,32,519

Total vaccinated: 56,06,52,030 (55,05,075 in last 24 hrs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan