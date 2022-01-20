New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India continued to witness an upward trend in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with the country reporting over 3.17 lakh fresh infections of the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to more than 3.82 crore. This is the highest single-day rise India has witnessed in the last 9 months. The death toll due to the deadly virus also climbed up to over 48 lakh after nearly 500 fresh fatalities in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India reported 3,17,532 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day rise in the last 249 days. India had on May 14 recorded 3,26,098 fresh COVID infections. The massive spike in new cases took the total cases in the country to 3,82,18,773. The death toll also rose to 4,87,693 after 491 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

The active cases, meanwhile, rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days. The active cases now comprise 5.03 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.69 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has now reached 9,287 across the country. The new variant has been detected in 29 states and Union Territories. There has been a 3.63 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

Check state-wise data here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 443 8366 129 Andhra Pradesh 44935 2067984 14522 Arunachal Pradesh 1938 55602 282 Assam 36508 627372 6248 Bihar 30482 756629 12156 Chandigarh 9966 70210 1093 Chhattisgarh 32021 1029826 13682 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 231 10840 4 Delhi 75282 1647224 25460 Goa 22807 192724 3576 Gujarat 90726 876166 10186 Haryana 59367 803834 10136 Himachal Pradesh 14918 233215 3909 Jammu and Kashmir 26236 341854 4579 Jharkhand 27422 380292 5225 Karnataka 267679 3023034 38486 Kerala*** 169109 5244206 51160 Ladakh 1020 22643 222 Lakshadweep 185 10383 51 Madhya Pradesh 43973 798119 10552 Maharashtra 268484 6915407 141934 Manipur 2004 124212 2015 Meghalaya 1444 84139 1492 Mizoram 9075 146403 576 Nagaland 515 31948 704 Odisha 78038 1080562 8494 Puducherry 11344 129319 1896 Punjab 45505 622313 16846 Rajasthan 74561 986412 9031 Sikkim 2398 32917 415 Tamil Nadu 170661 2806501 37073 Telangana 24253 689878 4065 Tripura 7619 86914 855 Uttarakhand 22962 351715 7456 Uttar Pradesh 98238 1760800 22990 West Bengal 151702 1757066 20193 Total# 1924051 35807029 487693

The WHO has warned that the increased and rapid spread of the Omicron variant, combined with greater social mixing around the end of the year holiday period and challenges with adherence to public health and social measures are expected to lead to a spike in cases, hospitalisations and deaths in the coming weeks.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the incidence of COVID-19 has increased globally, initially driven predominantly by the transmission of the Delta variant, particularly in the European Region. It noted that a global decline has been seen for COVID-19 mortality since a peak in August 2021.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan