New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India continued to witness an upward trend in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with the country reporting over 3.17 lakh fresh infections of the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to more than 3.82 crore. This is the highest single-day rise India has witnessed in the last 9 months. The death toll due to the deadly virus also climbed up to over 48 lakh after nearly 500 fresh fatalities in the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India reported 3,17,532 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day rise in the last 249 days. India had on May 14 recorded 3,26,098 fresh COVID infections. The massive spike in new cases took the total cases in the country to 3,82,18,773. The death toll also rose to 4,87,693 after 491 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.
The active cases, meanwhile, rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days. The active cases now comprise 5.03 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.69 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.06 per cent.
Meanwhile, the cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has now reached 9,287 across the country. The new variant has been detected in 29 states and Union Territories. There has been a 3.63 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.
Check state-wise data here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|443
|8366
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|44935
|2067984
|14522
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1938
|55602
|282
|Assam
|36508
|627372
|6248
|Bihar
|30482
|756629
|12156
|Chandigarh
|9966
|70210
|1093
|Chhattisgarh
|32021
|1029826
|13682
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|231
|10840
|4
|Delhi
|75282
|1647224
|25460
|Goa
|22807
|192724
|3576
|Gujarat
|90726
|876166
|10186
|Haryana
|59367
|803834
|10136
|Himachal Pradesh
|14918
|233215
|3909
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26236
|341854
|4579
|Jharkhand
|27422
|380292
|5225
|Karnataka
|267679
|3023034
|38486
|Kerala***
|169109
|5244206
|51160
|Ladakh
|1020
|22643
|222
|Lakshadweep
|185
|10383
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|43973
|798119
|10552
|Maharashtra
|268484
|6915407
|141934
|Manipur
|2004
|124212
|2015
|Meghalaya
|1444
|84139
|1492
|Mizoram
|9075
|146403
|576
|Nagaland
|515
|31948
|704
|Odisha
|78038
|1080562
|8494
|Puducherry
|11344
|129319
|1896
|Punjab
|45505
|622313
|16846
|Rajasthan
|74561
|986412
|9031
|Sikkim
|2398
|32917
|415
|Tamil Nadu
|170661
|2806501
|37073
|Telangana
|24253
|689878
|4065
|Tripura
|7619
|86914
|855
|Uttarakhand
|22962
|351715
|7456
|Uttar Pradesh
|98238
|1760800
|22990
|West Bengal
|151702
|1757066
|20193
|Total#
|1924051
|35807029
|487693
The WHO has warned that the increased and rapid spread of the Omicron variant, combined with greater social mixing around the end of the year holiday period and challenges with adherence to public health and social measures are expected to lead to a spike in cases, hospitalisations and deaths in the coming weeks.
In its weekly report on the pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the incidence of COVID-19 has increased globally, initially driven predominantly by the transmission of the Delta variant, particularly in the European Region. It noted that a global decline has been seen for COVID-19 mortality since a peak in August 2021.
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan