New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a massive downfall, India, during the last 24 hours, reported nearly 32,000 new COVID-19 cases which is the lowest single-day spike the country has witnessed in the last 4 months. As per the data by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,09,05,819.

This is the lowest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the last 118 days. The country had last reported less than 31,000 new cases on March 16 when 28,903 new cases were recorded in a day.

However, the daily death toll in the country again crossed the 2,000-mark on Tuesday. The massive rise in daily deaths came after Madhya Pradesh reconciled its fatality data. The country's death toll today crossed the grim milestone of 4.10 lakh and climbed up to 4,10,784 after 2,020 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours.

The active cases have declined to 4,31,315 and comprise 1.40 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active caseload is the lowest after almost 109 days.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 1.81 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 22 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.28 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,00,63,720 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

