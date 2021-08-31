India registered 30,941 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the country to 3,27,68,880, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose to 4,38,560 after 350 deaths in the same span of time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India recorded nearly 31,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.27 crore. The death toll also climbed up to over 4.38 lakh after 359 new fatalities were recorded during the same span of time. Of the total cases reported today, Kerala logged more than 19,000 cases and 160 deaths.

The active cases in the country further declined to 3,70,640 after 36,275 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. A decrease of 5,684 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 19,622 new positive cases and 132 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the caseload to 40,27,030 and the death toll to 20,673. State health minister Veena George said 1,17,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 16.74 per cent. Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of cases today--3,177, followed by Ernakulam with 2,315 and Kozhikode 1,916.

22,563 persons recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total cured to 37,96,317. Currently, there are 2,09,493 active cases. According to the health department, there are 353 wards under 70 local self-government bodies in the state with a weekly infection population ratio of over eight per cent.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 7431 129 Andhra Pradesh 14862 1984301 13838 Arunachal Pradesh 900 51800 260 Assam 6960 576241 5655 Bihar 106 715941 9653 Chandigarh 40 64246 813 Chhattisgarh 439 990426 13555 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10653 4 Delhi 375 1412280 25081 Goa 883 169769 3198 Gujarat 150 815179 10081 Haryana 639 760152 9675 Himachal Pradesh 1643 208103 3595 Jammu and Kashmir 1264 319582 4407 Jharkhand 138 342585 5132 Karnataka 18418 2892517 37293 Kerala 210040 3796317 20673 Ladakh 71 20277 207 Lakshadweep 32 10262 51 Madhya Pradesh 75 781574 10516 Maharashtra 55359 6268112 137209 Manipur 3340 108430 1781 Meghalaya 2509 71919 1307 Mizoram 9107 49798 214 Nagaland 767 28619 617 Odisha 6738 992473 7901 Puducherry 667 120978 1812 Punjab 359 583844 16373 Rajasthan 109 945030 8954 Sikkim 1186 28285 370 Tamil Nadu 17085 2561376 34899 Telangana 5891 647953 3872 Tripura 930 81132 800 Uttarakhand 356 335211 7381 Uttar Pradesh 269 1686182 22820 West Bengal 8922 1520702 18434 Total# 370640 31959680 438560

Amid the concerns over the third wave of COVID-19, Dr Samiran Panda, the head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the states which did not face an intense second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are now with the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, showing early signs of the third wave.

Dr Panda said that it is important to not talk of India as a whole and to instead take a state-specific view when talking about COVID-19 because all the states are not homogenous.

"Several states began imposing COVID-19 restrictions and increased vaccinations, learning from Delhi and Maharashtra. Due to this, the second wave in several states was not as intense, leaving scope for a third wave. Therefore, the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in some states presently is indicating a third wave," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan