New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Sunday decreased to 3.32 lakh aftre the country reported nearly 31,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.34 crore. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to near the grim milestone of 4.45 lakh after more than 300 people succumbed to the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning, India reported 30,773 new COVID-19 cases taking the total case in the country to 3,34,48,163, while the death toll in the country reached 4,44,838 after 309 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

The active cases, meanwhile, declined to 3,32,158 from yesterday's 3,40,639 after a reduction of 8,481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.68 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.97 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 20 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 86 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,26,71,167, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 80.43 crore according to the ministry.

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 30,773 new cases and 309 deaths

Recoveries: 38,945

Active cases: 3,32,158

Total cases: 3,34,48,163

Total recoveries: 3,26,71,167

Death toll: 4,44,838

Total vaccination: 80,43,72,331(85,42,732 in last 24 hrs)

Meanwhile, Kerala saw a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the state reporting 19,352 infections, and 143 deaths, taking the total affected in the state to 44,88,840 and the toll to 23,439. The state had reported 23,260 cases on Friday. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 27,266 being cured, taking the total number to 42,83,963.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases - 2,626, followed by Thrissur with 2,329 and Kozhikode with 2,188. Active cases stood at 1,80,842, out of which 13.2 per cent are in hospitals. There are 2,507 wards across 678 local self government bodies in the state with a weekly infection population ratio above eight per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan