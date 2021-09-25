New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Recording a downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 30,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.36 crore. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to near the 4.47-lakh mark after nearly 300 people succumbed to the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India logged 29,616 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 3,36,24,419, while the death toll climbed to 4,46,658 after 290 fresh fatalities were recorded from across the country during the same span of time.
The active cases reached 3,01,442 and now constitute 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. An increase of 1,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.86 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.99 per cent. The latter has been below 3 per cent for the last 92 days, it said.
Out of the 29,616 new cases in the country, Kerala reported more than 17,000 cases. Kerala on Friday logged 17,983 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths, taking the infection count to 45,97,293 and the death toll to 24,318. There are 1,62,846 active COVID-19 cases of which only 12.6 per cent are admitted to hospitals. Meanwhile, 15,054 persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total cured to 44,09,530.
Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh infections--2,784, followed by Ernakulam with 2397 and Thiruvananthapuram 1,802. There are 4,69,954 persons under observation in the state of which 22,512 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
The state government also said that 91.3 per cent of the targeted population, which is above 18 years of age, have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 39 per cent of the same age group received both the doses.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|7472
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|13535
|2016837
|14118
|Arunachal Pradesh
|404
|53639
|273
|Assam
|4656
|589558
|5834
|Bihar
|61
|716211
|9660
|Chandigarh
|41
|64345
|819
|Chhattisgarh
|300
|991339
|13563
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|391
|1413182
|25085
|Goa
|965
|171692
|3299
|Gujarat
|145
|815587
|10082
|Haryana
|336
|760651
|9809
|Himachal Pradesh
|1766
|212572
|3662
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1605
|322713
|4420
|Jharkhand
|72
|342969
|5133
|Karnataka
|13335
|2920792
|37706
|Kerala
|163418
|4409530
|24318
|Ladakh
|164
|20405
|207
|Lakshadweep
|8
|10302
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|120
|781833
|10518
|Maharashtra
|42055
|6357012
|138776
|Manipur
|2029
|115573
|1843
|Meghalaya
|1990
|77051
|1389
|Mizoram
|15782
|70620
|286
|Nagaland
|474
|29950
|661
|Odisha
|5388
|1009582
|8163
|Puducherry
|956
|123130
|1834
|Punjab
|287
|584653
|16504
|Rajasthan
|92
|945244
|8954
|Sikkim
|651
|30164
|383
|Tamil Nadu
|17196
|2601198
|35454
|Telangana
|4778
|655961
|3911
|Tripura
|310
|82912
|811
|Uttarakhand
|238
|335828
|7393
|Uttar Pradesh
|189
|1686668
|22890
|West Bengal
|7689
|1538478
|18716
|Total#
|301442
|32876319
|446658
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan