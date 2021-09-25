New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Recording a downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 30,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.36 crore. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to near the 4.47-lakh mark after nearly 300 people succumbed to the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India logged 29,616 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 3,36,24,419, while the death toll climbed to 4,46,658 after 290 fresh fatalities were recorded from across the country during the same span of time.

The active cases reached 3,01,442 and now constitute 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. An increase of 1,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.86 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.99 per cent. The latter has been below 3 per cent for the last 92 days, it said.

Out of the 29,616 new cases in the country, Kerala reported more than 17,000 cases. Kerala on Friday logged 17,983 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths, taking the infection count to 45,97,293 and the death toll to 24,318. There are 1,62,846 active COVID-19 cases of which only 12.6 per cent are admitted to hospitals. Meanwhile, 15,054 persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total cured to 44,09,530.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh infections--2,784, followed by Ernakulam with 2397 and Thiruvananthapuram 1,802. There are 4,69,954 persons under observation in the state of which 22,512 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The state government also said that 91.3 per cent of the targeted population, which is above 18 years of age, have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 39 per cent of the same age group received both the doses.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 7472 129 Andhra Pradesh 13535 2016837 14118 Arunachal Pradesh 404 53639 273 Assam 4656 589558 5834 Bihar 61 716211 9660 Chandigarh 41 64345 819 Chhattisgarh 300 991339 13563 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 391 1413182 25085 Goa 965 171692 3299 Gujarat 145 815587 10082 Haryana 336 760651 9809 Himachal Pradesh 1766 212572 3662 Jammu and Kashmir 1605 322713 4420 Jharkhand 72 342969 5133 Karnataka 13335 2920792 37706 Kerala 163418 4409530 24318 Ladakh 164 20405 207 Lakshadweep 8 10302 51 Madhya Pradesh 120 781833 10518 Maharashtra 42055 6357012 138776 Manipur 2029 115573 1843 Meghalaya 1990 77051 1389 Mizoram 15782 70620 286 Nagaland 474 29950 661 Odisha 5388 1009582 8163 Puducherry 956 123130 1834 Punjab 287 584653 16504 Rajasthan 92 945244 8954 Sikkim 651 30164 383 Tamil Nadu 17196 2601198 35454 Telangana 4778 655961 3911 Tripura 310 82912 811 Uttarakhand 238 335828 7393 Uttar Pradesh 189 1686668 22890 West Bengal 7689 1538478 18716 Total# 301442 32876319 446658





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan