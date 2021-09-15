New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering an uptick in new cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 27,000 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.33 crore while the death toll climbed to 4.43 lakh after more than 280 people succumbed to the deadly virus during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India recorded, 27,176 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 3,33,16,755. The death toll due to the deadly virus which started in January 2020 in India, rose to 4,43,497 after 284 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 80 consecutive days now. The active cases have declined to 3,51,087 and comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read
Dozens dead, many infected as Dengue fever rages in India amid COVID..
Dozens dead, many infected as Dengue fever rages in India amid COVID..

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 27,176 new cases and 284 deaths

Recoveries: 38,012  

Total cases: 3,33,16,755

Active cases: 3,51,087

Total recoveries: 3,25,22,171

Death toll: 4,43,497

Total Vaccination: 75,89,12,277 (61,15,690 in last 24 hrs)

Meanwhile, after reporting more than or close to 30,000 COVID-19 cases daily during the first week of September, Kerala has been logging comparatively lesser fresh infections since then with the state reporting 15,876 cases on Tuesday, which took the total caseload to 44,06,365.

The number of active cases in the state dropped below two lakh -- 1,98,865 to be exact -- with 25,654 people recovering from COVID-19 since Monday and the total recoveries rose to 41,84,158, a state government release said.

Also Read
Blast at Nainital BJP leader’s house, doors, windows damaged; CM orders..
Blast at Nainital BJP leader’s house, doors, windows damaged; CM orders..

The state also reported 129 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the total fatalities to 22,779. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 15.12 per cent after testing 1,05,005 samples in the last 24 hour.

mong the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 1,936 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (1,893), Thiruvananthapuram (1,627), Palakkad (1,591), Malappuram (1,523), Kollam (1,373), Alappuzha (1,118), Kozhikode (1,117), Kannur (1,099) and Kottayam (1,043).

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 7448 129
Andhra Pradesh 14412 2003543 14019
Arunachal Pradesh 528 53073 271
Assam 5666 584729 5767
Bihar 74 716113 9658
Chandigarh 28 64316 818
Chhattisgarh 371 991007 13559
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10661 4
Delhi 400 1412805 25083
Goa 717 171064 3219
Gujarat 153 815405 10082
Haryana 348 760521 9807
Himachal Pradesh 1532 210914 3642
Jammu and Kashmir 1325 321401 4414
Jharkhand 111 342842 5133
Karnataka 15782 2909656 37529
Kerala 199428 4184158 22779
Ladakh 36 20373 207
Lakshadweep 4 10298 51
Madhya Pradesh 126 781717 10517
Maharashtra 53220 6312706 138221
Manipur 2614 113032 1815
Meghalaya 1689 75436 1361
Mizoram 13525 60297 246
Nagaland 571 29477 646
Odisha 5550 1003603 8108
Puducherry 858 122258 1823
Punjab 319 584326 16464
Rajasthan 93 945162 8954
Sikkim 777 29541 378
Tamil Nadu 16549 2585244 35217
Telangana 5282 653022 3898
Tripura 439 82470 806
Uttarakhand 285 335587 7389
Uttar Pradesh 181 1686522 22884
West Bengal 8074 1531444 18599
Total# 351087 32522171 443497

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan