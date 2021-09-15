India logs 27,176 new COVID cases, Kerala adds 15,876 infections with 15.12 pc TPR | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering an uptick in new cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 27,000 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.33 crore while the death toll climbed to 4.43 lakh after more than 280 people succumbed to the deadly virus during the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India recorded, 27,176 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 3,33,16,755. The death toll due to the deadly virus which started in January 2020 in India, rose to 4,43,497 after 284 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 80 consecutive days now. The active cases have declined to 3,51,087 and comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, the ministry said.
COVID-19 Numbers in India:
New cases and deaths: 27,176 new cases and 284 deaths
Recoveries: 38,012
Total cases: 3,33,16,755
Active cases: 3,51,087
Total recoveries: 3,25,22,171
Death toll: 4,43,497
Total Vaccination: 75,89,12,277 (61,15,690 in last 24 hrs)
Meanwhile, after reporting more than or close to 30,000 COVID-19 cases daily during the first week of September, Kerala has been logging comparatively lesser fresh infections since then with the state reporting 15,876 cases on Tuesday, which took the total caseload to 44,06,365.
The number of active cases in the state dropped below two lakh -- 1,98,865 to be exact -- with 25,654 people recovering from COVID-19 since Monday and the total recoveries rose to 41,84,158, a state government release said.
The state also reported 129 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the total fatalities to 22,779. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 15.12 per cent after testing 1,05,005 samples in the last 24 hour.
mong the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 1,936 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (1,893), Thiruvananthapuram (1,627), Palakkad (1,591), Malappuram (1,523), Kollam (1,373), Alappuzha (1,118), Kozhikode (1,117), Kannur (1,099) and Kottayam (1,043).
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|15
|7448
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|14412
|2003543
|14019
|Arunachal Pradesh
|528
|53073
|271
|Assam
|5666
|584729
|5767
|Bihar
|74
|716113
|9658
|Chandigarh
|28
|64316
|818
|Chhattisgarh
|371
|991007
|13559
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|10661
|4
|Delhi
|400
|1412805
|25083
|Goa
|717
|171064
|3219
|Gujarat
|153
|815405
|10082
|Haryana
|348
|760521
|9807
|Himachal Pradesh
|1532
|210914
|3642
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1325
|321401
|4414
|Jharkhand
|111
|342842
|5133
|Karnataka
|15782
|2909656
|37529
|Kerala
|199428
|4184158
|22779
|Ladakh
|36
|20373
|207
|Lakshadweep
|4
|10298
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|126
|781717
|10517
|Maharashtra
|53220
|6312706
|138221
|Manipur
|2614
|113032
|1815
|Meghalaya
|1689
|75436
|1361
|Mizoram
|13525
|60297
|246
|Nagaland
|571
|29477
|646
|Odisha
|5550
|1003603
|8108
|Puducherry
|858
|122258
|1823
|Punjab
|319
|584326
|16464
|Rajasthan
|93
|945162
|8954
|Sikkim
|777
|29541
|378
|Tamil Nadu
|16549
|2585244
|35217
|Telangana
|5282
|653022
|3898
|Tripura
|439
|82470
|806
|Uttarakhand
|285
|335587
|7389
|Uttar Pradesh
|181
|1686522
|22884
|West Bengal
|8074
|1531444
|18599
|Total#
|351087
|32522171
|443497
