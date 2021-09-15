India recorded, 27,176 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 3,33,16,755. The death toll due to the deadly virus which started in January 2020 in India, rose to 4,43,497 after 284 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering an uptick in new cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 27,000 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.33 crore while the death toll climbed to 4.43 lakh after more than 280 people succumbed to the deadly virus during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India recorded, 27,176 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 3,33,16,755. The death toll due to the deadly virus which started in January 2020 in India, rose to 4,43,497 after 284 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 80 consecutive days now. The active cases have declined to 3,51,087 and comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, the ministry said.

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 27,176 new cases and 284 deaths

Recoveries: 38,012

Total cases: 3,33,16,755

Active cases: 3,51,087

Total recoveries: 3,25,22,171

Death toll: 4,43,497

Total Vaccination: 75,89,12,277 (61,15,690 in last 24 hrs)

Meanwhile, after reporting more than or close to 30,000 COVID-19 cases daily during the first week of September, Kerala has been logging comparatively lesser fresh infections since then with the state reporting 15,876 cases on Tuesday, which took the total caseload to 44,06,365.

The number of active cases in the state dropped below two lakh -- 1,98,865 to be exact -- with 25,654 people recovering from COVID-19 since Monday and the total recoveries rose to 41,84,158, a state government release said.

The state also reported 129 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the total fatalities to 22,779. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 15.12 per cent after testing 1,05,005 samples in the last 24 hour.

mong the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 1,936 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (1,893), Thiruvananthapuram (1,627), Palakkad (1,591), Malappuram (1,523), Kollam (1,373), Alappuzha (1,118), Kozhikode (1,117), Kannur (1,099) and Kottayam (1,043).

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 7448 129 Andhra Pradesh 14412 2003543 14019 Arunachal Pradesh 528 53073 271 Assam 5666 584729 5767 Bihar 74 716113 9658 Chandigarh 28 64316 818 Chhattisgarh 371 991007 13559 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10661 4 Delhi 400 1412805 25083 Goa 717 171064 3219 Gujarat 153 815405 10082 Haryana 348 760521 9807 Himachal Pradesh 1532 210914 3642 Jammu and Kashmir 1325 321401 4414 Jharkhand 111 342842 5133 Karnataka 15782 2909656 37529 Kerala 199428 4184158 22779 Ladakh 36 20373 207 Lakshadweep 4 10298 51 Madhya Pradesh 126 781717 10517 Maharashtra 53220 6312706 138221 Manipur 2614 113032 1815 Meghalaya 1689 75436 1361 Mizoram 13525 60297 246 Nagaland 571 29477 646 Odisha 5550 1003603 8108 Puducherry 858 122258 1823 Punjab 319 584326 16464 Rajasthan 93 945162 8954 Sikkim 777 29541 378 Tamil Nadu 16549 2585244 35217 Telangana 5282 653022 3898 Tripura 439 82470 806 Uttarakhand 285 335587 7389 Uttar Pradesh 181 1686522 22884 West Bengal 8074 1531444 18599 Total# 351087 32522171 443497

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan