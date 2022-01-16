New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a marginal rise, India, during the last 24 hours, reported over 2.71 lakh new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.71 crore. The death also climbed up to over 4.86 lakh after more than 300 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning, India registered 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant. The death toll due to the coronavirus climbed to 4,86,066 after 314 fresh fatalities were reported in the day, the data today stated.

The active caseload also increased to the highest in 225 days and reached 15,50,377 comprising 4.18 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 1,32,557 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data updated this morning.

The daily positivity rate saw a marginal improvement from 16.66 per cent to 16.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 13.69 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51 per cent, the health ministry data stated.

Meanwhile, the country also reported its highest single-day spike in Omicron cases which took the total cases of the new and more infectious variant to 7,743. India reported a rise of 1,702 new cases of Omicron variant, the highest in a single day so far, and an increase of 28.17 per cent since Saturday. According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that this wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, recorded 42,462 new coronavirus infections, 749 less than the day before, besides 23 deaths. The overall caseload now stands at 71,70,483, and the death count at 1,41,779. Also, 125 new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,730.

Delhi reported 20,718 new Covid cases on Saturday, 15.5 per cent lower than the day prior. The positivity rate in the national capital, however, remained at 30.64 per cent for the second straight day. The active Covid caseload stands at 93,407. Fresh coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu reached the grim milestone of 24,000 infections in a single day and the new cases in Chennai neared the 9,000-mark. The state on Saturday recorded 23,989 new cases and 11 fatalities.

Covid cases have been on the rise since late last year due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, first identified in Botswana and South Africa. ?The total number of Covid-19 registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic topped 300 million, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 463 8 7989 129 Andhra Pradesh 22870 4557 2064331 14509 Arunachal Pradesh 1070 233 55141 282 Assam 19124 2510 618701 6201 Bihar 35917 1832 733673 12127 Chandigarh 8511 1254 66673 1086 Chhattisgarh 32139 1277 1009967 13647 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 198 22 10748 4 Delhi 93407 1134 1572942 25335 Goa 20078 1481 183615 3550 Gujarat 59564 3766 846375 10151 Haryana 46743 5300 781157 10098 Himachal Pradesh 10553 1024 227847 3889 Jammu and Kashmir 12860 2857 338453 4561 Jharkhand 33089 100 364245 5199 Karnataka 169879 28513 2977743 38418 Kerala*** 91353 13830 5218681 50674 Ladakh 741 72 22246 222 Lakshadweep 60 23 10369 51 Madhya Pradesh 25516 4129 788484 10543 Maharashtra 268190 2793 6760514 141779 Manipur 1063 119 123902 2014 Meghalaya 991 93 83666 1490 Mizoram 8921 396 142764 570 Nagaland 404 33 31727 703 Odisha 58642 7634 1055615 8478 Puducherry 6785 1127 127879 1886 Punjab 37546 3243 602249 16754 Rajasthan 58428 5655 960563 8999 Sikkim 1726 309 32260 413 Tamil Nadu 131007 12990 2747974 36967 Telangana 22017 341 681091 4054 Tripura 5106 974 84991 838 Uttarakhand 14892 2543 344940 7440 Uttar Pradesh 95148 10708 1698873 22953 West Bengal 155376 9893 1707333 20052 Total# 1550377 132557 35085721 486066





