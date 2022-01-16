New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a marginal rise, India, during the last 24 hours, reported over 2.71 lakh new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.71 crore. The death also climbed up to over 4.86 lakh after more than 300 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning, India registered 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant. The death toll due to the coronavirus climbed to 4,86,066 after 314 fresh fatalities were reported in the day, the data today stated.

The active caseload also increased to the highest in 225 days and reached 15,50,377 comprising 4.18 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 1,32,557 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data updated this morning.

The daily positivity rate saw a marginal improvement from 16.66 per cent to 16.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 13.69 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51 per cent, the health ministry data stated.

Meanwhile, the country also reported its highest single-day spike in Omicron cases which took the total cases of the new and more infectious variant to 7,743. India reported a rise of 1,702 new cases of Omicron variant, the highest in a single day so far, and an increase of 28.17 per cent since Saturday. According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that this wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, recorded 42,462 new coronavirus infections, 749 less than the day before, besides 23 deaths. The overall caseload now stands at 71,70,483, and the death count at 1,41,779. Also, 125 new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,730.

Delhi reported 20,718 new Covid cases on Saturday, 15.5 per cent lower than the day prior. The positivity rate in the national capital, however, remained at 30.64 per cent for the second straight day. The active Covid caseload stands at 93,407. Fresh coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu reached the grim milestone of 24,000 infections in a single day and the new cases in Chennai neared the 9,000-mark. The state on Saturday recorded 23,989 new cases and 11 fatalities.

Covid cases have been on the rise since late last year due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, first identified in Botswana and South Africa. ?The total number of Covid-19 registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic topped 300 million, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 463 7989 129
Andhra Pradesh 22870 4557  2064331 14509
Arunachal Pradesh 1070 233  55141 282
Assam 19124 2510  618701 6201
Bihar 35917 1832  733673 12127
Chandigarh 8511 1254  66673 1086
Chhattisgarh 32139 1277  1009967 13647
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 198 22  10748 4
Delhi 93407 1134  1572942 25335
Goa 20078 1481  183615 3550
Gujarat 59564 3766  846375 10151
Haryana 46743 5300  781157 10098
Himachal Pradesh 10553 1024  227847 3889
Jammu and Kashmir 12860 2857  338453 4561
Jharkhand 33089 100  364245 5199
Karnataka 169879 28513  2977743 38418
Kerala*** 91353 13830  5218681 50674
Ladakh 741 72  22246 222
Lakshadweep 60 23  10369 51
Madhya Pradesh 25516 4129  788484 10543
Maharashtra 268190 2793  6760514 141779
Manipur 1063 119  123902 2014
Meghalaya 991 93  83666 1490
Mizoram 8921 396  142764 570
Nagaland 404 33  31727 703
Odisha 58642 7634  1055615 8478
Puducherry 6785 1127  127879 1886
Punjab 37546 3243  602249 16754
Rajasthan 58428 5655  960563 8999
Sikkim 1726 309  32260 413
Tamil Nadu 131007 12990  2747974 36967
Telangana 22017 341  681091 4054
Tripura 5106 974  84991 838
Uttarakhand 14892 2543  344940 7440
Uttar Pradesh 95148 10708  1698873 22953
West Bengal 155376 9893  1707333 20052
Total# 1550377 132557  35085721 486066


Posted By: Talibuddin Khan