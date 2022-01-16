New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a marginal rise, India, during the last 24 hours, reported over 2.71 lakh new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.71 crore. The death also climbed up to over 4.86 lakh after more than 300 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning, India registered 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant. The death toll due to the coronavirus climbed to 4,86,066 after 314 fresh fatalities were reported in the day, the data today stated.
The active caseload also increased to the highest in 225 days and reached 15,50,377 comprising 4.18 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 1,32,557 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data updated this morning.
The daily positivity rate saw a marginal improvement from 16.66 per cent to 16.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 13.69 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51 per cent, the health ministry data stated.
Meanwhile, the country also reported its highest single-day spike in Omicron cases which took the total cases of the new and more infectious variant to 7,743. India reported a rise of 1,702 new cases of Omicron variant, the highest in a single day so far, and an increase of 28.17 per cent since Saturday. According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that this wave is largely being driven by Omicron.
Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, recorded 42,462 new coronavirus infections, 749 less than the day before, besides 23 deaths. The overall caseload now stands at 71,70,483, and the death count at 1,41,779. Also, 125 new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,730.
Delhi reported 20,718 new Covid cases on Saturday, 15.5 per cent lower than the day prior. The positivity rate in the national capital, however, remained at 30.64 per cent for the second straight day. The active Covid caseload stands at 93,407. Fresh coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu reached the grim milestone of 24,000 infections in a single day and the new cases in Chennai neared the 9,000-mark. The state on Saturday recorded 23,989 new cases and 11 fatalities.
Covid cases have been on the rise since late last year due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, first identified in Botswana and South Africa. ?The total number of Covid-19 registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic topped 300 million, according to an AFP count based on official figures.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|463
|8
|7989
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|22870
|4557
|2064331
|14509
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1070
|233
|55141
|282
|Assam
|19124
|2510
|618701
|6201
|Bihar
|35917
|1832
|733673
|12127
|Chandigarh
|8511
|1254
|66673
|1086
|Chhattisgarh
|32139
|1277
|1009967
|13647
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|198
|22
|10748
|4
|Delhi
|93407
|1134
|1572942
|25335
|Goa
|20078
|1481
|183615
|3550
|Gujarat
|59564
|3766
|846375
|10151
|Haryana
|46743
|5300
|781157
|10098
|Himachal Pradesh
|10553
|1024
|227847
|3889
|Jammu and Kashmir
|12860
|2857
|338453
|4561
|Jharkhand
|33089
|100
|364245
|5199
|Karnataka
|169879
|28513
|2977743
|38418
|Kerala***
|91353
|13830
|5218681
|50674
|Ladakh
|741
|72
|22246
|222
|Lakshadweep
|60
|23
|10369
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|25516
|4129
|788484
|10543
|Maharashtra
|268190
|2793
|6760514
|141779
|Manipur
|1063
|119
|123902
|2014
|Meghalaya
|991
|93
|83666
|1490
|Mizoram
|8921
|396
|142764
|570
|Nagaland
|404
|33
|31727
|703
|Odisha
|58642
|7634
|1055615
|8478
|Puducherry
|6785
|1127
|127879
|1886
|Punjab
|37546
|3243
|602249
|16754
|Rajasthan
|58428
|5655
|960563
|8999
|Sikkim
|1726
|309
|32260
|413
|Tamil Nadu
|131007
|12990
|2747974
|36967
|Telangana
|22017
|341
|681091
|4054
|Tripura
|5106
|974
|84991
|838
|Uttarakhand
|14892
|2543
|344940
|7440
|Uttar Pradesh
|95148
|10708
|1698873
|22953
|West Bengal
|155376
|9893
|1707333
|20052
|Total#
|1550377
|132557
|35085721
|486066
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan