New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a slight rise, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 2.68 lakh new CPVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.68 crore. The death toll due to the coronavirus, meanwhile, also climbed up to 4.85 lakh after over 400 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India registered 2,68,833 new Covid infections in a day which took the total coronavirus cases in the country to 3,68,50,962. With 402 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,85,752 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.32 per cent.
The active caseload in the country also witnessed a massive jump and reached 14,17,820 comprising 3.85 per cent of the total infections. This is the highest active caseload the country has seen in the last 223 days. During the day, the active caseload in the country has increased by 1,45,747.
The daily positivity rate was 16.66 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 12.84 per cent. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far has increased to 3,49,47,390 and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.83 per cent, the Health Ministry said.
The country recorded 288 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which took the overall Omicron cases in India to 6,041 across 28 states and Union Territories. The Omicron cases showed an increase of 5.01 per cent since Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country had recorded the highest single-day rise in Omicron cases on Thursday when it recorded 620 infections of the new variant.
With India witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Dr VK Paul, a Niti Aayog member, has cautioned that the infection caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus should not be considered common cold and people should not take it lightly.
"Omicron is replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 as it is highly transmissible. It should be considered as the common cold. Normally, the transmission or expansion of the pandemic would take longer but this time it has been very rapid because of the high transmissibility," he said at the Health Ministry media briefing.
Check state wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|471
|7938
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|18313
|2063934
|14508
|Arunachal Pradesh
|837
|55108
|282
|Assam
|16614
|617825
|6197
|Bihar
|34085
|729184
|12123
|Chandigarh
|7257
|66132
|1086
|Chhattisgarh
|30862
|1005727
|13639
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|176
|10731
|4
|Delhi
|92273
|1553388
|25305
|Goa
|18597
|181826
|3546
|Gujarat
|55798
|840971
|10144
|Haryana
|41443
|777414
|10091
|Himachal Pradesh
|9529
|226912
|3889
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10003
|338063
|4557
|Jharkhand
|33189
|360894
|5192
|Karnataka
|141366
|2973470
|38411
|Kerala***
|77523
|5214862
|50568
|Ladakh
|669
|22188
|222
|Lakshadweep
|37
|10369
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|21387
|787298
|10543
|Maharashtra
|265397
|6717125
|141756
|Manipur
|944
|123865
|2012
|Meghalaya
|898
|83597
|1490
|Mizoram
|8525
|142287
|568
|Nagaland
|371
|31701
|703
|Odisha
|51008
|1052395
|8476
|Puducherry
|5658
|127795
|1884
|Punjab
|34303
|598702
|16731
|Rajasthan
|52773
|956550
|8991
|Sikkim
|1417
|32202
|411
|Tamil Nadu
|118017
|2736986
|36956
|Telangana
|21676
|679471
|4052
|Tripura
|4132
|84800
|835
|Uttarakhand
|12349
|343637
|7438
|Uttar Pradesh
|84440
|1693842
|22949
|West Bengal
|145483
|1698201
|20013
|Total#
|1417820
|34947390
|485752
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan