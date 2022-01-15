New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a slight rise, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 2.68 lakh new CPVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.68 crore. The death toll due to the coronavirus, meanwhile, also climbed up to 4.85 lakh after over 400 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India registered 2,68,833 new Covid infections in a day which took the total coronavirus cases in the country to 3,68,50,962. With 402 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,85,752 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.32 per cent.

The active caseload in the country also witnessed a massive jump and reached 14,17,820 comprising 3.85 per cent of the total infections. This is the highest active caseload the country has seen in the last 223 days. During the day, the active caseload in the country has increased by 1,45,747.

The daily positivity rate was 16.66 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 12.84 per cent. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far has increased to 3,49,47,390 and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.83 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The country recorded 288 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which took the overall Omicron cases in India to 6,041 across 28 states and Union Territories. The Omicron cases showed an increase of 5.01 per cent since Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country had recorded the highest single-day rise in Omicron cases on Thursday when it recorded 620 infections of the new variant.

With India witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Dr VK Paul, a Niti Aayog member, has cautioned that the infection caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus should not be considered common cold and people should not take it lightly.

"Omicron is replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 as it is highly transmissible. It should be considered as the common cold. Normally, the transmission or expansion of the pandemic would take longer but this time it has been very rapid because of the high transmissibility," he said at the Health Ministry media briefing.

Check state wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 471 7938 129 Andhra Pradesh 18313 2063934 14508 Arunachal Pradesh 837 55108 282 Assam 16614 617825 6197 Bihar 34085 729184 12123 Chandigarh 7257 66132 1086 Chhattisgarh 30862 1005727 13639 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 176 10731 4 Delhi 92273 1553388 25305 Goa 18597 181826 3546 Gujarat 55798 840971 10144 Haryana 41443 777414 10091 Himachal Pradesh 9529 226912 3889 Jammu and Kashmir 10003 338063 4557 Jharkhand 33189 360894 5192 Karnataka 141366 2973470 38411 Kerala*** 77523 5214862 50568 Ladakh 669 22188 222 Lakshadweep 37 10369 51 Madhya Pradesh 21387 787298 10543 Maharashtra 265397 6717125 141756 Manipur 944 123865 2012 Meghalaya 898 83597 1490 Mizoram 8525 142287 568 Nagaland 371 31701 703 Odisha 51008 1052395 8476 Puducherry 5658 127795 1884 Punjab 34303 598702 16731 Rajasthan 52773 956550 8991 Sikkim 1417 32202 411 Tamil Nadu 118017 2736986 36956 Telangana 21676 679471 4052 Tripura 4132 84800 835 Uttarakhand 12349 343637 7438 Uttar Pradesh 84440 1693842 22949 West Bengal 145483 1698201 20013 Total# 1417820 34947390 485752





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan