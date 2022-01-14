New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India continued to witness a massive rise in new COVID-19 cases after the country reported over 2.60 lakh fresh infections during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.65 crore. The death toll due to the deadly virus also climbed up to 4.85 lakh after over 300 fatalities were recorded during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India registered 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,65,82,129. This is the highest single-day toll the country has witnessed in the last 239 days. The country had last recorded 2,76,110 new cases on May 19, 2020. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also rose to 4,85,350 after 315 fresh deaths.

The active caseload in the country also climbed up to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days. The active cases comprise 3.48 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,48,24,706, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.

Omicron Cases in India:

India logged 265 infections of the newly found Omicron variant of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours taking the total Omicron cases in the country to 5,753. The Omicron cases have so far been detected in 28 states across the country. There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday. The country had recorded the highest single-day rise inOmicron cases on Thursday when it recorded 620 infections of the new variant.

With India witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Dr VK Paul, a Niti Aayog member, has cautioned that the infection caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus should not be considered common cold and people should not take it lightly.

"Omicron is replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 as it is highly transmissible. It should be considered as the common cold. Normally, the transmission or expansion of the pandemic would take longer but this time it has been very rapid because of the high transmissibility," he said at the Health Ministry media briefing.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan