India logs 25,467 new COVID cases; active caseload lowest in last 156 days; recovery rate highest since March 2020
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, active COVID-19 caseload in India declined to 3.19 lakh on Tuesday, the lowest since March 2020 after over 25,000 new infections were recorded in the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to the grim milestone of 4.35 lakh after more than 300 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 25,467 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 3,24,74,773. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose to 4,35,110 after 354 fresh fatalities in the span of 24 hours.
The active caseload in the country reached its lowest since March 2020 after it got delined to 3,19,551, comprising 0.98 per cent of the total infections. A reduction of 14373 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. The active cases were the lowest in 156 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.68 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 60 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,20,112, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
Meanwhile, the number of Delta plus cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 103 with the addition of 27 more such cases, considered highly transmissible, while the Delta variant has been detected in 128 swab samples in Mumbai.
Among other samples, two were found positive for the Alpha variant and 24 for the Kappa variant, while the remaining were of other strains of COVID-19, it said. The Union health ministry had earlier said the Delta variant was behind the second wave of the pandemic in India.
Check state-wise data here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|7420
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|14159
|1975448
|13735
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1162
|50887
|259
|Assam
|7995
|571552
|5587
|Bihar
|112
|715834
|9650
|Chandigarh
|36
|64220
|812
|Chhattisgarh
|709
|989920
|13554
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|10651
|4
|Delhi
|374
|1411881
|25079
|Goa
|875
|169160
|3186
|Gujarat
|171
|815066
|10079
|Haryana
|668
|760026
|9668
|Himachal Pradesh
|2030
|206375
|3574
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1054
|318838
|4403
|Jharkhand
|165
|342451
|5132
|Karnataka
|20281
|2882331
|37155
|Kerala
|155096
|3653008
|19584
|Ladakh
|63
|20229
|207
|Lakshadweep
|28
|10238
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|84
|781504
|10516
|Maharashtra
|53433
|6238794
|136067
|Manipur
|3706
|105751
|1755
|Meghalaya
|2930
|69859
|1281
|Mizoram
|6328
|46789
|200
|Nagaland
|916
|28096
|610
|Odisha
|7938
|986334
|7426
|Puducherry
|796
|120330
|1808
|Punjab
|421
|583518
|16353
|Rajasthan
|159
|944917
|8954
|Sikkim
|1507
|27466
|367
|Tamil Nadu
|18887
|2548868
|34734
|Telangana
|6308
|645174
|3861
|Tripura
|1135
|80335
|790
|Uttarakhand
|313
|335081
|7377
|Uttar Pradesh
|362
|1685972
|22792
|West Bengal
|9336
|1515789
|18371
|Total#
|319551
|31720112
|435110
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan