New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, active COVID-19 caseload in India declined to 3.19 lakh on Tuesday, the lowest since March 2020 after over 25,000 new infections were recorded in the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to the grim milestone of 4.35 lakh after more than 300 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 25,467 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 3,24,74,773. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose to 4,35,110 after 354 fresh fatalities in the span of 24 hours.

The active caseload in the country reached its lowest since March 2020 after it got delined to 3,19,551, comprising 0.98 per cent of the total infections. A reduction of 14373 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. The active cases were the lowest in 156 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.68 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 60 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,20,112, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the number of Delta plus cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 103 with the addition of 27 more such cases, considered highly transmissible, while the Delta variant has been detected in 128 swab samples in Mumbai.

Among other samples, two were found positive for the Alpha variant and 24 for the Kappa variant, while the remaining were of other strains of COVID-19, it said. The Union health ministry had earlier said the Delta variant was behind the second wave of the pandemic in India.

Check state-wise data here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7420 129 Andhra Pradesh 14159 1975448 13735 Arunachal Pradesh 1162 50887 259 Assam 7995 571552 5587 Bihar 112 715834 9650 Chandigarh 36 64220 812 Chhattisgarh 709 989920 13554 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10651 4 Delhi 374 1411881 25079 Goa 875 169160 3186 Gujarat 171 815066 10079 Haryana 668 760026 9668 Himachal Pradesh 2030 206375 3574 Jammu and Kashmir 1054 318838 4403 Jharkhand 165 342451 5132 Karnataka 20281 2882331 37155 Kerala 155096 3653008 19584 Ladakh 63 20229 207 Lakshadweep 28 10238 51 Madhya Pradesh 84 781504 10516 Maharashtra 53433 6238794 136067 Manipur 3706 105751 1755 Meghalaya 2930 69859 1281 Mizoram 6328 46789 200 Nagaland 916 28096 610 Odisha 7938 986334 7426 Puducherry 796 120330 1808 Punjab 421 583518 16353 Rajasthan 159 944917 8954 Sikkim 1507 27466 367 Tamil Nadu 18887 2548868 34734 Telangana 6308 645174 3861 Tripura 1135 80335 790 Uttarakhand 313 335081 7377 Uttar Pradesh 362 1685972 22792 West Bengal 9336 1515789 18371 Total# 319551 31720112 435110





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan