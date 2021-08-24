New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, active COVID-19 caseload in India declined to 3.19 lakh on Tuesday, the lowest since March 2020 after over 25,000 new infections were recorded in the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to the grim milestone of 4.35 lakh after more than 300 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 25,467 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 3,24,74,773. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose to 4,35,110 after 354 fresh fatalities in the span of 24 hours.

The active caseload in the country reached its lowest since March 2020 after it got delined to 3,19,551, comprising 0.98 per cent of the total infections. A reduction of 14373 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. The active cases were the lowest in 156 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.68 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 60 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,20,112, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Also Read
Now book your COVID-19 vaccination slot on WhatsApp; here's how you can do..
Now book your COVID-19 vaccination slot on WhatsApp; here's how you can do..

Meanwhile, the number of Delta plus cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 103 with the addition of 27 more such cases, considered highly transmissible, while the Delta variant has been detected in 128 swab samples in Mumbai.

Among other samples, two were found positive for the Alpha variant and 24 for the Kappa variant, while the remaining were of other strains of COVID-19, it said. The Union health ministry had earlier said the Delta variant was behind the second wave of the pandemic in India.

Also Read
Breaking News August 24 LIVE: NSA Ajit Doval to chair BRICS National..
Breaking News August 24 LIVE: NSA Ajit Doval to chair BRICS National..

Check state-wise data here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7420 129
Andhra Pradesh 14159 1975448 13735
Arunachal Pradesh 1162 50887 259
Assam 7995 571552 5587
Bihar 112 715834 9650
Chandigarh 36 64220 812
Chhattisgarh 709 989920 13554
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10651 4
Delhi 374 1411881 25079
Goa 875 169160 3186
Gujarat 171 815066 10079
Haryana 668 760026 9668
Himachal Pradesh 2030 206375 3574
Jammu and Kashmir 1054 318838 4403
Jharkhand 165 342451 5132
Karnataka 20281 2882331 37155
Kerala 155096 3653008 19584
Ladakh 63 20229 207
Lakshadweep 28 10238 51
Madhya Pradesh 84 781504 10516
Maharashtra 53433 6238794 136067
Manipur 3706 105751 1755
Meghalaya 2930 69859 1281
Mizoram 6328 46789 200
Nagaland 916 28096 610
Odisha 7938 986334 7426
Puducherry 796 120330 1808
Punjab 421 583518 16353
Rajasthan 159 944917 8954
Sikkim 1507 27466 367
Tamil Nadu 18887 2548868 34734
Telangana 6308 645174 3861
Tripura 1135 80335 790
Uttarakhand 313 335081 7377
Uttar Pradesh 362 1685972 22792
West Bengal 9336 1515789 18371
Total# 319551 31720112 435110


Posted By: Talibuddin Khan