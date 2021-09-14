India logs 25,404 new COVID cases, Kerala adds 15,058 infections with 16.39 pc TPR | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a decline in new COVID-19 cases, India on Tuesday recorded over 25,000 new infections of the deadly virus taking the overall caseload in the country to near 3.33 crore. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to over 4.43 lakh after the country reported nearly 350 new fatalities during the last 24 hours.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 25,404 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,32,89,579. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose up to 4,43,213 after 339 new fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate - the number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.78 per cent.
The tally of active cases has declined to 3,62,207, which comprises 1.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.58 per cent. A reduction of 12,062 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Also, 14,30,891 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Monday, taking the total of such examinations to 54,44,44,967. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.78 per cent. This has been below three per cent for the last 15 days.
The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. The figure has been below three per cent for the last 81 days, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,84,159, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 75.22 crore, according to the ministry.
COVID-19 Numbers in India:
New Cases and deaths: 25,404 new cases and 339 deaths
Recoveries: 37,127
Total cases: 3,32,89,579
Active cases: 3,62,207
Total recoveries: 3,24,84,159
Death toll: 4,43,213
Total Vaccination: 75,22,38,324 (78,66,950 in last 24 hrs
Meanwhile, Kerala, during the last 24 hours, logged 15,058 fresh COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths which pushed the total infections to 43,90,489 and the death toll to 22,650. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 16.39 per cent after testing 91,885 samples in the last 24 hours.
Since Sunday, 28,439 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 41,58,504 and the number of active cases to 2,08,773. Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 2,158 case followed by Kozhikode (1,800), Ernakulam (1,694), Thiruvananthapuram (1,387), Kollam (1,216), Malappuram (1,199), Palakkad (1,124), Alappuzha (1,118) and Kottayam (1,027).
Check the State-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|7447
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|14652
|2002187
|14010
|Arunachal Pradesh
|533
|53004
|270
|Assam
|5615
|584296
|5758
|Bihar
|77
|716098
|9658
|Chandigarh
|32
|64311
|817
|Chhattisgarh
|376
|990968
|13558
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|10661
|4
|Delhi
|377
|1412790
|25083
|Goa
|702
|170972
|3217
|Gujarat
|161
|815386
|10082
|Haryana
|351
|760501
|9807
|Himachal Pradesh
|1521
|210733
|3639
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1247
|321329
|4414
|Jharkhand
|117
|342829
|5133
|Karnataka
|16269
|2908622
|37517
|Kerala
|209335
|4158504
|22650
|Ladakh
|30
|20371
|207
|Lakshadweep
|5
|10297
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|131
|781705
|10517
|Maharashtra
|53427
|6309021
|138169
|Manipur
|2617
|112801
|1812
|Meghalaya
|1859
|75141
|1359
|Mizoram
|13369
|59273
|241
|Nagaland
|580
|29432
|645
|Odisha
|5919
|1002810
|8104
|Puducherry
|860
|122153
|1823
|Punjab
|309
|584306
|16457
|Rajasthan
|90
|945154
|8954
|Sikkim
|809
|29464
|377
|Tamil Nadu
|16522
|2583707
|35190
|Telangana
|5253
|652716
|3897
|Tripura
|485
|82382
|805
|Uttarakhand
|293
|335560
|7389
|Uttar Pradesh
|175
|1686497
|22883
|West Bengal
|8096
|1530731
|18587
|Total#
|362207
|32484159
|443213
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan