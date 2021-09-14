India recorded 25,404 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,32,89,579. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose up to 4,43,213 after 339 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a decline in new COVID-19 cases, India on Tuesday recorded over 25,000 new infections of the deadly virus taking the overall caseload in the country to near 3.33 crore. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to over 4.43 lakh after the country reported nearly 350 new fatalities during the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 25,404 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,32,89,579. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose up to 4,43,213 after 339 new fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate - the number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.78 per cent.

The tally of active cases has declined to 3,62,207, which comprises 1.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.58 per cent. A reduction of 12,062 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 14,30,891 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Monday, taking the total of such examinations to 54,44,44,967. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.78 per cent. This has been below three per cent for the last 15 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. The figure has been below three per cent for the last 81 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,84,159, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 75.22 crore, according to the ministry.

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New Cases and deaths: 25,404 new cases and 339 deaths

Recoveries: 37,127

Total cases: 3,32,89,579

Active cases: 3,62,207

Total recoveries: 3,24,84,159

Death toll: 4,43,213

Total Vaccination: 75,22,38,324 (78,66,950 in last 24 hrs

Meanwhile, Kerala, during the last 24 hours, logged 15,058 fresh COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths which pushed the total infections to 43,90,489 and the death toll to 22,650. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 16.39 per cent after testing 91,885 samples in the last 24 hours.

Since Sunday, 28,439 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 41,58,504 and the number of active cases to 2,08,773. Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 2,158 case followed by Kozhikode (1,800), Ernakulam (1,694), Thiruvananthapuram (1,387), Kollam (1,216), Malappuram (1,199), Palakkad (1,124), Alappuzha (1,118) and Kottayam (1,027).

Check the State-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7447 129 Andhra Pradesh 14652 2002187 14010 Arunachal Pradesh 533 53004 270 Assam 5615 584296 5758 Bihar 77 716098 9658 Chandigarh 32 64311 817 Chhattisgarh 376 990968 13558 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10661 4 Delhi 377 1412790 25083 Goa 702 170972 3217 Gujarat 161 815386 10082 Haryana 351 760501 9807 Himachal Pradesh 1521 210733 3639 Jammu and Kashmir 1247 321329 4414 Jharkhand 117 342829 5133 Karnataka 16269 2908622 37517 Kerala 209335 4158504 22650 Ladakh 30 20371 207 Lakshadweep 5 10297 51 Madhya Pradesh 131 781705 10517 Maharashtra 53427 6309021 138169 Manipur 2617 112801 1812 Meghalaya 1859 75141 1359 Mizoram 13369 59273 241 Nagaland 580 29432 645 Odisha 5919 1002810 8104 Puducherry 860 122153 1823 Punjab 309 584306 16457 Rajasthan 90 945154 8954 Sikkim 809 29464 377 Tamil Nadu 16522 2583707 35190 Telangana 5253 652716 3897 Tripura 485 82382 805 Uttarakhand 293 335560 7389 Uttar Pradesh 175 1686497 22883 West Bengal 8096 1530731 18587 Total# 362207 32484159 443213





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan