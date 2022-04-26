New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent. A reduction of 886 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,23,311, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 187.95 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Check state-wise list here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9905   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 22 12  2304910 12  14730  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64199   296  
4 Assam**** 9 1347  716212   7986  
5 Bihar 18 818252 12256  
6 Chandigarh 41 90801 1165  
7 Chhattisgarh 23 1138184 14034  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4  
9 Delhi 4168 193  1845551 817  26168
10 Goa 26 241530 3832  
11 Gujarat 93 1213221 17  10943  
12 Haryana 1851 71  977293 399  10618  
13 Himachal Pradesh 77 280558 11  4134  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 50 449203 17  4751  
15 Jharkhand 23 429870 5317  
16 Karnataka 1713 3905228 69  40057  
17 Kerala*** 2756 44  6468076 199  68890  
18 Ladakh 6 28011   228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 70 1030518 10735  
21 Maharashtra 929 13  7728162 71  147834  
22 Manipur 17 10  135078 13  2120  
23 Meghalaya 6 92196   1593  
24 Mizoram 697 225596 105  695  
25 Nagaland 0   34728   760  
26 Odisha 137 1278737   9124  
27 Puducherry 4 163815   1962  
28 Punjab 167 741527 14  17748
29 Rajasthan 171 21  1273639 9552  
30 Sikkim 2   38695   452  
31 Tamil Nadu 362 28  3415220 27  38025  
32 Telangana 232 19  787484 15  4111  
33 Tripura 0   99957   922  
34 Uttarakhand 439 429267 7693  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1277 78  2048320 132  23505  
36 West Bengal 249 1996581 25  21201  
Total# 15636 886  42523311 1970  523622


