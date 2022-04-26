New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent. A reduction of 886 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,23,311, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 187.95 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Check state-wise list here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 22 12 2304910 12 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 4 Assam**** 9 1347 716212 7986 5 Bihar 18 1 818252 1 12256 6 Chandigarh 41 6 90801 3 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 23 5 1138184 1 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 4168 193 1845551 817 26168 1 10 Goa 26 1 241530 2 3832 11 Gujarat 93 5 1213221 17 10943 12 Haryana 1851 71 977293 399 10618 13 Himachal Pradesh 77 3 280558 11 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 50 3 449203 17 4751 15 Jharkhand 23 1 429870 3 5317 16 Karnataka 1713 5 3905228 69 40057 17 Kerala*** 2756 44 6468076 199 68890 18 Ladakh 6 1 28011 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 70 1 1030518 3 10735 21 Maharashtra 929 13 7728162 71 147834 22 Manipur 17 10 135078 13 2120 23 Meghalaya 6 1 92196 1593 24 Mizoram 697 3 225596 105 695 25 Nagaland 0 34728 760 26 Odisha 137 9 1278737 9124 27 Puducherry 4 1 163815 1962 28 Punjab 167 2 741527 14 17748 4 29 Rajasthan 171 21 1273639 9 9552 30 Sikkim 2 38695 452 31 Tamil Nadu 362 28 3415220 27 38025 32 Telangana 232 19 787484 15 4111 33 Tripura 0 99957 922 34 Uttarakhand 439 6 429267 5 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1277 78 2048320 132 23505 36 West Bengal 249 6 1996581 25 21201 Total# 15636 886 42523311 1970 523622 5





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan