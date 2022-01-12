New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a massive spike again, India during the last 24 hours recorded nearly 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases, over 26,000 more infections than the country reported on Tuesday. With the latest spike in new cases, the daily positivity rate - or the number of people infected per 100 tests - has also climbed up to 11.5 per cent, the health ministry data showed.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India recorded 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,60,70,510. Meanwhile, the daily death also witnessed a massive with 442 people succumbing to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. With the latest fatalities, the death toll due to the coronavirus reached 4,84,655.

Meanwhile, with the rise in new infections, the active cases in the country have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days. The active cases comprise 2.65 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 1,33,873 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.01 per cent, the ministry said.The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.82 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,46,30,536, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

Omicron Cases in India:

The country, during the last 24 hours, diagnosed 407 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in India have reached 4,468. Of the total 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350.

Omicron is quickly overtaking the Delta variant of COVID-19 and becoming dominant around the world, a senior WHO official has warned, with the global health agency cautioning that there is "increasing evidence" Omicron is able to evade immunity but has less disease severity as compared to other variants.

It could take some time for Omicron to overtake Delta in some countries because it depends on the level of circulation of the Delta variant in those countries, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and COVID-19 Technical Lead at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhove said on Tuesday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan