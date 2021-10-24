New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight decline in new COVID cases, India, during the last 24 hours, reported nearly 16,000 fresh infections of coronavirus taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.41 crore. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to 4.54 lakh after the country logged more than 500 fatalities during the last 24 hours. The massive spike in daily deaths was recorded after Kerala revised its fatality data.

According to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday morning, India recorded 15,906 new COVID-19 cases which took the total caseload in the country to 3,41,75,468. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 4,54,269 after 561 new fatalities were recorded in the country during the same span of time. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 30 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 119 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, the active cases, comprising of 0.51 per cent of the total infections in the country, lowest since March 2020, declined to 1,72,594 after a decrease of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,48,605.

Subsequently, the national COVID-19 recovery rate also improved and was recorded at 98.17 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.23 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, as per the health ministry data.

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New Cases and deaths: 15,905 new cases and 561 deaths

Total cases: 3,41,75,468

Active cases: 1,72,594

Total recoveries: 3,35,48,605

Death toll: 4,54,269

Total Vaccination: 1,02,10,43,258

Of the total case recorded in the country, Kerala logged 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths, taking the infection count to 48,97,587 and the death toll to 28,229. A total of 8,780 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the tally of those cured to 47,97,409, leaving 80,555 active cases. Of these active cases, only 9.8 per cent of patients are admitted to hospitals.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan