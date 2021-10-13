New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a slight rise, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 16,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.40 crore, while the death toll in the country also climbed up to 4.51 lakh after more than 200 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.
As per the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India registered 15,823 new COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which took the overall cases in the country to 3,40,01,743. The death toll due to the deadly virus also rose to 4,51,189 after 226 fatalities were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 19 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 108 consecutive days now.
The active cases have declined to 2,07,653 comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.06 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 7,247 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33342901, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.
COVID-19 Numbers in India:
New cases and deaths: 15,823 new cases, 226 deaths
Recoveries: 22,844
Total cases: 3,40,01,743
Active cases: 2,07,653
Total recoveries: 3,33,42,901
Death toll: 4,51,189
Total vaccination: 96,43,79,212 (50,63,845 in last 24 hrs)
Meanwhile, the fall in new cases came as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below one lakh -- 96,646 to be exact -- on Tuesday after it had breached that figure more than five months back during the start of the second wave.
The state during the last 24 hours reported 7,823 fresh COVID cases and 106 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,09,619 and fatalities to 26,448. With 12,490 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 46,85,932 and the active cases dropped to 96,646, the release said.
On April 19, the state had breached the one lakh mark with 1,07,330 active cases after reporting 13,644 fresh COVID-19 infections. The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.
Check State-Wise List Here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|7498
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|6932
|2036865
|14268
|Arunachal Pradesh
|236
|54426
|280
|Assam
|4011
|595520
|5934
|Bihar
|38
|716305
|9661
|Chandigarh
|39
|64426
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|190
|991810
|13570
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|365
|1413798
|25089
|Goa
|646
|173252
|3330
|Gujarat
|189
|815909
|10086
|Haryana
|263
|760871
|9875
|Himachal Pradesh
|1312
|215770
|3710
|Jammu and Kashmir
|993
|325247
|4426
|Jharkhand
|120
|343126
|5135
|Karnataka
|9741
|2934085
|37906
|Kerala
|97239
|4685932
|26448
|Ladakh
|46
|20602
|208
|Lakshadweep
|3
|10311
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|109
|782015
|10523
|Maharashtra
|34120
|6407936
|139621
|Manipur
|1433
|118908
|1887
|Meghalaya
|1021
|80134
|1425
|Mizoram
|14484
|93939
|367
|Nagaland
|247
|30572
|673
|Odisha
|4648
|1019764
|8261
|Puducherry
|617
|124686
|1848
|Punjab
|215
|585167
|16531
|Rajasthan
|36
|945380
|8954
|Sikkim
|224
|31085
|389
|Tamil Nadu
|15842
|2629201
|35814
|Telangana
|4190
|660143
|3933
|Tripura
|117
|83352
|816
|Uttarakhand
|158
|336140
|7397
|Uttar Pradesh
|144
|1686945
|22896
|West Bengal
|7672
|1551115
|18924
|Total#
|207653
|33342901
|451189
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan