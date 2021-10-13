New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a slight rise, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 16,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.40 crore, while the death toll in the country also climbed up to 4.51 lakh after more than 200 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

As per the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India registered 15,823 new COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which took the overall cases in the country to 3,40,01,743. The death toll due to the deadly virus also rose to 4,51,189 after 226 fatalities were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 19 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 108 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,07,653 comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.06 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 7,247 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33342901, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 15,823 new cases, 226 deaths

Recoveries: 22,844

Total cases: 3,40,01,743

Active cases: 2,07,653

Total recoveries: 3,33,42,901

Death toll: 4,51,189

Total vaccination: 96,43,79,212 (50,63,845 in last 24 hrs)

Meanwhile, the fall in new cases came as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below one lakh -- 96,646 to be exact -- on Tuesday after it had breached that figure more than five months back during the start of the second wave.

The state during the last 24 hours reported 7,823 fresh COVID cases and 106 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,09,619 and fatalities to 26,448. With 12,490 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 46,85,932 and the active cases dropped to 96,646, the release said.

On April 19, the state had breached the one lakh mark with 1,07,330 active cases after reporting 13,644 fresh COVID-19 infections. The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

Check State-Wise List Here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7498 129 Andhra Pradesh 6932 2036865 14268 Arunachal Pradesh 236 54426 280 Assam 4011 595520 5934 Bihar 38 716305 9661 Chandigarh 39 64426 820 Chhattisgarh 190 991810 13570 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10666 4 Delhi 365 1413798 25089 Goa 646 173252 3330 Gujarat 189 815909 10086 Haryana 263 760871 9875 Himachal Pradesh 1312 215770 3710 Jammu and Kashmir 993 325247 4426 Jharkhand 120 343126 5135 Karnataka 9741 2934085 37906 Kerala 97239 4685932 26448 Ladakh 46 20602 208 Lakshadweep 3 10311 51 Madhya Pradesh 109 782015 10523 Maharashtra 34120 6407936 139621 Manipur 1433 118908 1887 Meghalaya 1021 80134 1425 Mizoram 14484 93939 367 Nagaland 247 30572 673 Odisha 4648 1019764 8261 Puducherry 617 124686 1848 Punjab 215 585167 16531 Rajasthan 36 945380 8954 Sikkim 224 31085 389 Tamil Nadu 15842 2629201 35814 Telangana 4190 660143 3933 Tripura 117 83352 816 Uttarakhand 158 336140 7397 Uttar Pradesh 144 1686945 22896 West Bengal 7672 1551115 18924 Total# 207653 33342901 451189





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan