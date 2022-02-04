New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 1.50 lakh new COVID-19 cases, which is 13 per cent lower than yesterday's count. With the addition of today's cases, India's total COVID-19 caseload has reached near 4.20 crore. Meanwhile, India became the third country to report over 5 lakh deaths due to COVID-19 with over 1,000 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India added 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the overall caseload in the country to 4,19,52,712. The death toll also crossed the 5-lakh mark and reached 5,00,055 after 1,072 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours.
With the decline in new cases, the active caseload in the country also declined and reached 14,35,569, comprising 3.42 per cent of the total infections across the country. As per the data by the Health Ministry, a reduction of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.39 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.27 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.03 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,00,17,088, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
The 1,072 new fatalities include 601 from Kerala and 75 from Maharashtra. Of the 601 deaths in Kerala, 36 were reported in the last 24 hours, 124 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 441 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the state government said on Thursday.
A total of 5,00,055 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,859 from Maharashtra, 56,701 from Kerala, 39,197 from Karnataka, 37,666 from Tamil Nadu, 25,932 from Delhi, 23,277 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,723 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|248
|9490
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|93488
|2185042
|14641
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2196
|60632
|291
|Assam
|15133
|698288
|6518
|Bihar
|3391
|810458
|12230
|Chandigarh
|2315
|86851
|1132
|Chhattisgarh
|20081
|1100346
|13895
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|114
|11260
|4
|Delhi
|13630
|1799085
|25932
|Goa
|6705
|230667
|3717
|Gujarat
|63564
|1111394
|10579
|Haryana
|18618
|929870
|10353
|Himachal Pradesh
|9202
|261459
|4019
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26711
|411052
|4699
|Jharkhand
|3256
|421732
|5308
|Karnataka
|148833
|3672744
|39197
|Kerala***
|369819
|5745912
|56701
|Ladakh
|1147
|25187
|226
|Lakshadweep
|213
|10907
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|52963
|924931
|10639
|Maharashtra
|162073
|7463868
|142859
|Manipur
|3976
|128137
|2054
|Meghalaya
|2005
|88269
|1536
|Mizoram
|15632
|165447
|617
|Nagaland
|807
|33137
|736
|Odisha
|27872
|1222867
|8666
|Puducherry
|6638
|154551
|1943
|Punjab
|16070
|715561
|17360
|Rajasthan
|59513
|1160289
|9332
|Sikkim
|655
|37328
|432
|Tamil Nadu
|166878
|3182778
|37666
|Telangana
|33104
|734628
|4096
|Tripura
|1726
|97943
|915
|Uttarakhand
|24376
|394970
|7581
|Uttar Pradesh
|41471
|1969708
|23277
|West Bengal
|21146
|1960300
|20723
|Total#
|1435569
|40017088
|500055
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan