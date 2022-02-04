New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 1.50 lakh new COVID-19 cases, which is 13 per cent lower than yesterday's count. With the addition of today's cases, India's total COVID-19 caseload has reached near 4.20 crore. Meanwhile, India became the third country to report over 5 lakh deaths due to COVID-19 with over 1,000 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India added 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the overall caseload in the country to 4,19,52,712. The death toll also crossed the 5-lakh mark and reached 5,00,055 after 1,072 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours.

With the decline in new cases, the active caseload in the country also declined and reached 14,35,569, comprising 3.42 per cent of the total infections across the country. As per the data by the Health Ministry, a reduction of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.39 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.27 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.03 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,00,17,088, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The 1,072 new fatalities include 601 from Kerala and 75 from Maharashtra. Of the 601 deaths in Kerala, 36 were reported in the last 24 hours, 124 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 441 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the state government said on Thursday.

A total of 5,00,055 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,859 from Maharashtra, 56,701 from Kerala, 39,197 from Karnataka, 37,666 from Tamil Nadu, 25,932 from Delhi, 23,277 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,723 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 248 9490 129 Andhra Pradesh 93488 2185042 14641 Arunachal Pradesh 2196 60632 291 Assam 15133 698288 6518 Bihar 3391 810458 12230 Chandigarh 2315 86851 1132 Chhattisgarh 20081 1100346 13895 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 114 11260 4 Delhi 13630 1799085 25932 Goa 6705 230667 3717 Gujarat 63564 1111394 10579 Haryana 18618 929870 10353 Himachal Pradesh 9202 261459 4019 Jammu and Kashmir 26711 411052 4699 Jharkhand 3256 421732 5308 Karnataka 148833 3672744 39197 Kerala*** 369819 5745912 56701 Ladakh 1147 25187 226 Lakshadweep 213 10907 52 Madhya Pradesh 52963 924931 10639 Maharashtra 162073 7463868 142859 Manipur 3976 128137 2054 Meghalaya 2005 88269 1536 Mizoram 15632 165447 617 Nagaland 807 33137 736 Odisha 27872 1222867 8666 Puducherry 6638 154551 1943 Punjab 16070 715561 17360 Rajasthan 59513 1160289 9332 Sikkim 655 37328 432 Tamil Nadu 166878 3182778 37666 Telangana 33104 734628 4096 Tripura 1726 97943 915 Uttarakhand 24376 394970 7581 Uttar Pradesh 41471 1969708 23277 West Bengal 21146 1960300 20723 Total# 1435569 40017088 500055





