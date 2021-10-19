New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the country nears the 100-crore vaccination mark, a significant dip in new COVID-19 cases was witnessed on Tuesday with India reporting over 13,000 fresh coronavirus infections, in the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.40 crore. This is the lowest single-day toll India has reported since early March 2020. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen, meanwhile, climbed up to 4.52 after over 160 fatalities were recorded during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India logged 13,058 new COVID-19 which took the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,40,94,373. This is the lowest one-day spike the country has seen in the last 231 days. The death toll rose to 4,52,454 after 164 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country further declined to 1,83,118, which is the lowest the country has seen in the last 227 days. The active cases comprise 0.54 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 6,576 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 114 consecutive days now.

While the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.14 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 50 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.36 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 116 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,58,801, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 98.67 crore.

Of the total cases reported in the country, Kerala logged 6,676 new COVID cases and 60 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,51,791 and fatalities to 26,925. The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

With 11,023 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 47,50,293 and the active cases dropped to 83,184, a state government release said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan