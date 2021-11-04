New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a rise in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, logged nearly 13,000 fresh coronavirus infections taking the overall caseload in the country to over 3.43 crore. The death toll also climbed up to near the 4.60-lakh mark after more than 400 fatalities were reported during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 12,885 new COVID-19 cases which took the total coronavirus cases in the country to 3,43,21,025. The death toll also rose to 4,59,652 after 461 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 27 straight days, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 130 consecutive days now.

The active caseload in the country descended to the lowest in the last 253 days and was recorded at 1,48,579 on Thursday morning. The active cases comprise of 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decline of 2,630 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for 31 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.17 per cent. This figure has been below two per cent for 41 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,37,12,794, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.63 crores.

The 461 new fatalities include 362 from Kerala and 39 from Maharashtra. In Kerala, of the 362 deaths, 51 were reported over the last few days, 72 were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to the lack of adequate documentation and 239 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court directions, the state government said on Wednesday.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7520 129 Andhra Pradesh 3898 2048971 14386 Arunachal Pradesh 85 54809 280 Assam 3639 601833 6015 Bihar 44 716413 9661 Chandigarh 33 64503 820 Chhattisgarh 290 992248 13583 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 10675 4 Delhi 320 1414552 25091 Goa 320 174518 3366 Gujarat 209 816357 10090 Haryana 119 761112 10049 Himachal Pradesh 1860 218931 3766 Jammu and Kashmir 946 327172 4438 Jharkhand 115 343555 5138 Karnataka 8335 2942588 38091 Kerala*** 73698 4881414 32598 Ladakh 92 20695 208 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 Madhya Pradesh 120 782234 10524 Maharashtra 18745 6455100 140313 Manipur 704 121269 1926 Meghalaya 381 81897 1456 Mizoram 6433 116648 437 Nagaland 195 30997 687 Odisha 3637 1030442 8343 Puducherry 359 125888 1859 Punjab 240 585664 16562 Rajasthan 47 945447 8954 Sikkim 179 31433 398 Tamil Nadu 11012 2658360 36176 Telangana 3953 664033 3960 Tripura 153 83579 816 Uttarakhand 149 336368 7401 Uttar Pradesh 105 1687167 22902 West Bengal 8152 1568088 19174 Total# 148579 33712794 459652





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan