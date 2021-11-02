New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant decline in new COVID cases, India logged over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to nearly 3.43 crore. This is the lowest single-day spike in new coronavirus cases India has witnessed in the last 259 days. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country nears the 4.59-lakh mark after nearly 450 fatalities were recorded during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 10,423 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in the last 8 months, which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,42,96,237. The death toll in the country also climbed up to 4,58,880 after 443 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.



The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 128 consecutive days now.

With a decline in new cases, the active cases in the country also dropped below the 1.54-lakh mark and were recorded at 1,53,776. This is the lowest active caseload the country has recorded in the last 250 days. The active cases comprise 0.45 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decline of 5,041 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.21 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.03 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 29 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.16 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 39 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,83,581, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 106.85 crore.

The 443 new fatalities include 368 from Kerala, 20 from Tamil Nadu and 10 from Maharashtra. Kerala has been reconciling covid deaths for the past few days. Of the 368 deaths in Kerala, 78 were reported over the last few days, 232 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 58 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan