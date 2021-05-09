India Coronavirus Restrictions: Here is the full list of states and UTs where home delivery of liquor is allowed despite lockdowns and night curfews.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been seeing an unprecedented spike in its daily COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the second wave of the pandemic. Several state and union territory (UT) governments -- including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Kerala -- have imposed lockdowns and night curfews to break the chain of the deadly infection.

Nearly all non-essential services, including liquor stores, have been asked to stay shut till the restrictions continue in most states and UTs. However, several of them have allowed liquor stores to remain open. So following is the full list of states and UTs where home delivery of liquor is allowed despite lockdowns and night curfews.

Chhattisgarh:

The Chhattisgarh government has allowed the online delivery of liquor in the state from May 10. For this, people in Chhattisgarh would have to download the CSMCL app where they can place their liquor order by entering their Aadhaar number, contact ID and address.

Maharashtra:

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra has also allowed the home delivery of liquor by wine shops in the state. However, people are not allowed to visit a wine shop and purchase liquor.

Karnataka:

Last month, the Karnataka government has also allowed the home delivery of liquor for the first time in the history of the state. The state government has imposed a lockdown till May 24.

"We are allowing home delivery of liquor in the state," Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Punjab:

The Punjab government has also allowed liquor stores and wine shops to stay open in the state. However, as per the guidelines, the liquor stores are allowed to operate only till 5 pm a day.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma