New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Resulting in alarming numbers, the findings of the first national serosurvey conducted by the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), suggests that around 0.73 per cent people in the country were exposed to the deadly coronavirus, amounting a total of 64 lakh infections by early May.

Published in the latest issue of Indian Journal of Medical Research, the national serosurvey was conducted from May 11 to June 4 and covered 28,000 individuals whose blood samples were tested for IgG antibodies using the COVID Kavach ELISA kit.

Also, seropositivity was the highest in the age group of 18-45 years (43.3 per cent), followed by those between 46-60 years (39.5 per cent) and it was the lowest among those aged above 60 (17.2 per cent).

According to the serosurvey findings, a total of 64,68,388 infections were estimated in India by early May. "The findings of our survey indicated that the overall seroprevalence in India was low, with less than one per cent of the population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 by mid-May 2020.

"The low prevalence observed in most districts indicates that India is in the early phase of the epidemic and the majority of the Indian population is still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection," the survey report noted.

The survey findings also highlighted the need to continue context-specific containment measures including the testing of all symptomatics, isolating positive cases and tracing high-risk contacts to slow down the spread and prevent overburdening of health system.

Males, living in urban slums and occupation with a high risk of exposure to potentially infected persons were associated with seropositivity. According to the survey report, seroprevalence ranged between 0.62 and 1.03 per cent across the four strata of districts.

The stratification of districts as zero cases (15 districts), low (22 districts), medium (16) and high (17) was done on the basis of the reported number of COVID-19 cases as on April 25.

Based on the overall adjusted seroprevalence of 0.73 per cent and reported a number of COVID-19 cases, it was estimated that for every RT-PCR confirmed case of COVID-19 there were 82-130 infections in India.

As part of the survey, a total of 30,283 households were visited from 700 clusters in 70 districts across the four strata. About one-fourth (25.9 per cent) of the surveyed clusters were from urban areas. A total of 28,000 individuals consented to participate, the report stated.

Nearly half (48.5 per cent) of the participants were aged between 18 and 45 and 51.5 per cent (14,390) were females. In all, 18.7 per cent of the participants had an occupation with a high risk of exposure to potentially infected persons.

The survey noted that there could be under-detection of COVID-19 cases in the zero stratum districts on account of low testing as well as poor access to testing laboratories.

In four of the 15 districts in this stratum, COVID-19 testing laboratories were not available in district headquarters and the samples were transported to the state headquarter hospitals for diagnosis.

The present findings of seropositivity in the strata of districts with zero to the low incidence of COVID-19 cases underscore the need to strengthen surveillance and augment the testing of suspected cases in these areas, the survey report said.

(With PTI Inputs)

