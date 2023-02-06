‘India Leading Voice In Energy Sector’: PM Modi Inaugurates Energy Week 2023 In Bengaluru, Flags Off Green Mobility Rally

PM Modi said that the future of the world in the twenty-first century is strongly influenced by the energy sector. (Image Credit: ANI/Twitter)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated ‘India Energy Week 2023’ in Bengaluru and said that it is the first significant energy event in India under the G20 presidency. While addressing the event, PM Modi said that the future of the world in the twenty-first century is strongly influenced by the energy sector. India is one of the leading voices in the development of new energy sources and the energy transition, he said.

“Bengaluru is a city filled with the energy of technology, talent and innovation. Just like me, you too must be feeling the young energy here. This is the first major energy event in India's G20 presidency calendar. I welcome everyone to the India Energy Week event,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

The prime minister also flagged off the Green Mobility Rally in Bengaluru. “India which is walking with the resolve to become a developed nation has unprecedented possibilities for the energy sector,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI at the India Energy Week 2023 event in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

PM Modi also said that India’s energy demand will be the highest in the world and the country has brought new opportunities for Energy sector stakeholders. He further listed four strategic moves made by India for development in the Energy sector including supply diversification, domestic exploration and increased production, Biofuel, compressed biogas and alternative usage and decarbonisation through EV and Hydrogen.

PM Modi also said that India overcame all the challenges due to its internal resilience, regardless of the external circumstances. He said multiple factors were behind it including table, decisive government, sustained reforms and socio-economic empowerment at the grassroots.