India Issues Advisory Against Fake Job Offers In Thailand

THE MINISTRY of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory on Saturday regarding fake job offers rackets offering lucrative jobs in Thailand by dubious IT firms that have been noticed by the Indian missions in Bangkok and Myanmar.

"Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar," the MEA said in a statement.

As per the ministry, the victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly to Myanmar and made hostages to work under harsh conditions. "Therefore, Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources."

The advisory also asked Indians to verify the credentials of foreign employers through concerned missions abroad before taking up any job offer.

"Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer," the statement said.

It comes two days after the MEA directed Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution before taking up jobs in Thailand after dozens of Indians were illegally brought into Myanmar as part of the employment racket.

While speaking at a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said IT companies are engaged in digital scamming and forged crypto activities. He said that these scammers are recruiting Indian workers on the pretext of employment opportunities in Thailand.

"We are aware of fraudulent IT companies that appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged crypto activities. They seem to be operating with agents from Dubai, Bangkok, and India. They are recruiting Indian workers on the pretext of employment opportunities in Thailand," the MEA spokesperson said.

Bagchi also urged India nationals to exercise extreme caution before accepting such job offers. "It may also be mentioned here that the visa-on-arrival scheme in Thailand does not permit employment. Our embassies in Thailand and Myanmar have issued advisories in this regard. We have also taken up the matter in both countries," he said.

He also explained that Indian workers are attracted the the advertisements put on social media platforms that claim of providing highly lucrative jobs and then taken across the border in Myawaddy.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar's Yangon also issued an advisory warning about the companies engaged in digital scamming activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar.

(With inputs from agency)