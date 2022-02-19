New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met a delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindus and assured them that "India is their home and every Indian holds immense love and respect towards them". The meet came a day after the prime minister met a delegation of eminent personalities and spiritual leaders from the Sikh community at his official residence. Prime Minister met leaders of the minority community who have been facing persecution in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country in mid-August last year.

"This (India) is your home. You are not a guest for us and every Indian holds the same love and respect towards you," PM Modi. He also talked about the significance of the tradition of honoring Guru Granth Sahib, in light of which special arrangements were made to bring back Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of the Sikh-Hindu Delegation from Afghanistan at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. They honoured the Prime Minister and thanked him for bringing Sikhs and Hindus safely to India from Afghanistan: Prime Minister's Office (PMO) pic.twitter.com/vDrwMY4xef — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

The prime minister also talked about the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Act and its benefits for the community. He assured them of continuous support in the future as well to resolve all issues and difficulties faced by them.

The delegation, who met the prime minister today, praised and thanked him for enacting the CAA and said that the law provided them shelter at the time of crisis. Many Afghan Sikhs are facing persecution in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over control. The delegation members praised Prime Minister for taking various steps to allow the minorities in the neighboring South Asian countries to take Indian citizenships.

Hailing Prime Minister, one of the members said "Only you (PM Modi) can understand the pain of the Indians and Sikhs living across the country. Wherever there is a problem I see you came forward."

"When there was nobody listening, you were the only one who listened to us. They (the Afghan people) are all gathered here to thank you for the battle you fought during the (enactment of) CAA. After this, they get the opportunity to live in India," the members added.

The delegation gifted an Afghan turban to PM Modi. Appreciating the gesture, Prime Minister said, "It (Afghan turban) is a symbol of Afghanistan. With me wearing the turban gifted by you all, former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai must have been very happy." Recalling one incident during his visit to Kabul, he said personally I have received great care and love from Afghans.

The delegation comprised of Afghan origin Indian national community leaders including Guljeet Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Raghunath Kochar Afghan. This visit comes after PM Modi hosted a delegation of eminent personalities and spiritual leaders from the Sikh community at his official residence on Friday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan