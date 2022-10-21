India Is Almost Free From Anti-National Activities, Positive Change In Internal Security: Amit Shah

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said there has been a positive change in the internal security of the country in the last few years, and the country has been found to be almost free from anti-national activities.



Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day, the Minister said this is a matter of pride and satisfaction for all countrymen. "There has been a positive change in the internal security of the country in the last few years. There used to be many big incidents earlier in North-Eastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as states affected by Naxalism," Shah said.



The Minister said that earlier armed forces were provided special powers in North-East but now the youths are being given special powers in the region for their bright future.



"Reduction of around 70 per cent incidents in the North-East is a signal of improvement in the region. There used to be stone pelting by youth in Jammu and Kashmir too. Today the same youth are engaged in the democratic development of Jammu and Kashmir by becoming the Panch and Sarpanch," said the Home Minister.



In the left-wing areas, the Home Minister said, there used to be a lot of incidents at that time, today national anthem is played in Eklavya schools in the region and the Tricolor flutters at every house.



Shah said the Home Ministry has taken "several pro-active" steps under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the internal security of the country and the police force along with the CAPFs have taken those steps to the ground level. "Today, I am satisfied that most of the hotspots in the country have been found to be almost free from anti-national activities," Shah announced.



The minister also said that the country is progressing in every sector in the present time. "After 75 years of independence, we can say that we are definitely moving ahead at our destination with strong willpower and speed."



"But at the foundation of all these achievements our country is achieving today is due to the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers," the Minister added.



Shah said over 35,000 police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have given supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while protecting the country.



"I pay my humble homage to those brave police personnel," he said. "I want to assure the family of the martyrs that the sacrifice of those brave personnel will not go in vain. The country will continue to move forward on the path of development and ensuring its security," Shah said.



"This is the same day (October 21, 1959) when our ten CRPF personnel faced the soldiers of Chinese forces carrying automatic weapons and sacrificed their lives while protecting the country. The sacrifice that started then is continued so far."



Shah said that the police forces and CAPF personnel across the country are today ensuring the internal security and security of the country's borders without caring for their lives, which resulted in the development of the nation in every sector.



Despite ensuring the internal security of the country and managing law and order, Shah said, "Our police personnel had been on the front during the Covid-19 pandemic helping people to reach hospitals, organising last rights of those who died of the illness and keep maintaining lockdown rules."



The Minister said that the police personnel handled all their responsibilities properly without caring about their lives.



Shah later announced that the Narendra Modi government is committed to the welfare of the police and CAPF personnel.



'Police Commemoration Day' is observed every year in memory of ten valiant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed during patrol duty in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops in Hot Springs, Ladakh on October 21, 1959.



To honour the police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for national security, the idea of setting up a National Police Memorial in Delhi was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 1992.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial to the nation on Police Commemoration Day on October 21, 2018. The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny.



The Memorial includes a Central Sculpture, the Wall of Valour and an underground Museum. As one enters the site, the flower-laden ramparts with two large symmetrically placed bowls, laced with flowers, symbolize the everlasting spirit of Police martyrs and their dedication.