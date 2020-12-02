According to a media report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited the UK PM to be the chief guest at Republic Day 2021 during their talks on September 27.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has reportedly invited UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson to be the chief guest at 2021 Republic Day. According to a media report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the formal invite to the UK PM during their talks on September 27. In return, Johnson has also invited PM Modi to attend the G-7 Summit to be held in the United Kingdom next year, the report said, citing people familiar with the development. John Major was the last UK Prime Minister to be the chief guest at Republic Day in 1993.

However, it has not yet been confirmed whether PM Johnson has accepted PM Modi's invite to be the chief guest at Republic Day 2021. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at Republic Day 2020. He was invited after US President Donald Trump reportedly declined India's invite citing prior commitments.

On November 27, PM Modi had said that he had an excellent discussion with his friend and UK PM Boris Johnson and reviewed the "promising cooperation" between India and the UK in the area of vaccine development and manufacturing.

"Thank you @narendramodi, great to speak to you. I'm very much looking forward to deepening and strengthening the UK-India relationship in 2021 and beyond!" the UK PM responded to PM Modi's tweet.

"The two leaders exchanged thoughts about the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and reviewed the promising cooperation between India and the UL in the area of vaccine development and manufacturing,” a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) read.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma