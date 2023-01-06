India Invites 120 Countries At Virtual ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ On January 12-13

INDIA will host a virtual summit on January 12 and 13, where nearly 120 countries are likely to participate, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday.

Speaking in a special briefing Kwatra said that the theme of the summit would be 'Unity of Voice and Unity of Purpose', adding that two lead sessions would be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Kwatra, the conference envisions bringing together nations of the global south and to provide them a platform for sharing their views.

It envisages 10 sessions. Four sessions would be held on 12 January, and six sessions on 13 January. Each session is expected to witness the participation of leaders/ministers from 10-20 countries.

The summit comes following a declaration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December that India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with developing countries and its G20 partners.

"India has always been in the forefront and consistently championed the cause of the developing world," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the conflict in Ukraine had impacted many developing countries.

Kwatra also mentioned that the heads of governments, foreign ministers and finance ministers will participate in summit which will witness discussions ranging from financial development to energy security in developing nations.

"Often the concerns of the developing world do not receive due attention and space on the global stage," he said.

"India's ongoing presidency of the G20 presidency provides us with a special and strong opportunity to channelise these inputs into the deliberation and discourse of the G20."

Kwatra said the initiative to host the summit is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, and is underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

He further added that at the end of the summit, a summary detailing priorities and perspectives of the developing countries will be shared.

The 'global South' largely refers to countries in Asia, Africa and South America.

(With inputs from agencies)