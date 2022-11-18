India International Trade Fair Opens To General Public － Check Prices and Timings

Stalls are set up showcasing diverse products from all parts of India and beyond.

The India International Trade Fair had kicked off on November 14 for business amid great interest. While the first few days were business days only, the famous annual fair will be open for general public from tomorrow, November 18 until November 27. It’s theme is ‘Vocal for Local. Local to Global’.

The trade fair is being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Tickets: Pricing and where to buy them

For general days, the ticket is priced at Rs 150 for adults and Rs 40 for children for weekdays. On weekends and gazetted holidays, the ticket price is Rs 150 for adults and Rs 60 for children. Senior citizens and specially-abled individuals have entry free waived.

Tickets for the India International Trade Fair can be bought from the customer care centres of 67 metro stations between 9 AM to 4 PM. The tickets can also be bought online by visiting domesticbooking.indiatradefair.com

For other details too, you can log in to the official website of IITF 2022.

Timings

The fair will begin at 10 AM and continue till 7:30 PM.

Traffic Advisoy

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised the general public to avoid Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, Mathura Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing for the days of the trade fair.

Key Attractions

IITF is historically renowned to be a great platform for businesses to showcase a wide range of products and services, such as electronics, automobiles, pharmaceutical products, engineering goods, textiles and household appliances.

Participants come from all parts of India and from many other countries.