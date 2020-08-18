New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the aviation industry hit hard by COVID-19 Pandemic, the centre is working out new ways to resume international flight operations. According to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, India is in negotiations with 13 countries to establish bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations.

"We're taking our efforts forward and negotiating with 13 more countries to establish air travel arrangements. These include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand," said Puri in a series of tweets.

We continue to further strengthen the reach & scope of VBM. Air Travel arrangements are already in place with USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar & Maldives.



We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements.
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 18, 2020

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Going forward, Mr Puri said, India will consider such bilateral arrangements with countries other than the ones mentioned above.

"It is always our endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind," he said. After a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25.

However, average occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around just 50-60 per cent since May 25. Currently, airlines in India are permitted to operate 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave-without-pay and firings of employees in order to conserve cash.

