New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over 60 per cent of the eligible population in India is fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus now, Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Thursday, December 23. He thanked the people and the health workers of the country for the achievement.

"Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now," tweeted the Health minister.

This achievement comes at a time when the world is struggling from the spread of the COVID-19 variant Omicron. India alone has reported 236 cases of the newly found variant across 16 states and Union Territories (UTs). Delhi and Maharashtra are majorly contributing to the caseload in India with 64 and 65 cases each (as of now) respectively.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has warned against the alarming spread of the new variant and asked countries to prepare for any possible future calamities. WHO has also stressed on speeding up the vaccination process and inoculating as much as possible to avoid the severity of the virus.

However, on the need for a booster dose, WHO has said that the current focus of countries should be to vaccinate their entire population instead of rolling out a third dose to the already vaccinated ones. He said that there is a glaring inequity in access to Covid vaccines as wealthy countries are triply vaccinating their population while some countries are yet to jab their population even with the first dose.

"Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, as quoted by AFP.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha