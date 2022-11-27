'India Has Solutions To Global Problems': PM Modi Hails G20 Presidency In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Image: ANI/File)

As India is set to assume the G20 presidency on December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the opportunity given to the country. In the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister said India must utilise this chance by focusing on global good.

PM Modi said that India is capable of providing solutions to the varied challenges being faced globally. India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

"India will assume presidentship of powerful grouping G20 on December 1. For India it is a huge opportunity. India must utilise opportunity of G20 leadership by focusing on global good and welfare," he said.

"Be it peace or unity, sensitivity towards environment or sustainable development, India has solution to challenges related to all such things," he said.

"People from across the country have written to me about how proud they are that India has got the G20 presidency. India has got this responsibility under Amrit Kaal," he said.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Hailing India's achievements in the space sector, PM Modi said, "On November 18, India achieved a feat in the space sector when a rocket 'Vikram S' was launched into space. It was designed and developed by the private sector and has several new features."

"Yesterday, India launched a satellite developed by India and Bhutan. It will send high-resolution pictures that will help Bhutan. The launching of the satellite is a symbol of strong relations between India and Bhutan," he said.