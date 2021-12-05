New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big win for India in its fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday announced that the country has fully vaccinated more than 50 per cent of its eligible population.

"Congratulations India. It is a moment of great pride as over 50 per cent of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated," Mandaviya tweeted. "We will win the battle against COVID-19 together".

India had launched its nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 in January this year after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Initially, only healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) were getting vaccinated, but the drive was expanded for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with specified co-morbid conditions from March 1.

On April 1, the Centre expanded the drive for all people above the age of 45 years. From May 1, when India got hit by the second wave of the pandemic, the drive was expanded for all people above 18 years of age.

On Saturday, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 127 crore-mark after the country achieved another one crore vaccinations milestone on Saturday.

"India achieves another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today! With the Har Ghar Dastak campaign in full swing, the world's Largest Vaccination Drive is touching new heights and accomplishing new feats under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership," Mandaviya had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma