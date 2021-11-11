New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has responded strongly to a Pentagon report claiming that China has built a 100-home village in Arunachal Pradesh, a report by NDTV said.

"China has undertaken construction activities in the past several years along the border areas, including in the areas that it has illegally occupied over decades. India has neither accepted such illegal occupation of our territory nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claims," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday (November 11).

He further added that the Government has always passed on this information to Beijing and will continue to do so.

Earlier, a report by the United States Department of Defence had referred to a illegal Chinese village built on Indian territory. The report had referred to this village while detailing the perception of the United States about the tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Sometime in 2020, the PRC (People's Republic of China) built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the PRC's Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh state in the Eastern sector of the LAC," said the report.

"These and other infrastructure development efforts along the India-China have been a source of consternation in the Indian government and media," it added.

It was in January that details of the presence of this village within the Indian territory, South of the McMahon Line was revealed by high resolution satellite imagery of the area. It is located on the banks of the river Tsari Chu, and lies in the Upper Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh. The area has been witnessing clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers even before the 1962 war.

"Despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, the PRC has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press it claims at the LAC," the report mentioned.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha