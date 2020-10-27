Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the counter-corruption measures undertaken by his government, saying that the country has left behind the era of scams.

Inaugurating the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption via video link, the prime minister underscored the need to combat corruption through systemic improvements & preventive vigilance measures

"Now the benefit of the poor through DBT is reaching 100 percent to the poor. Through DBT more than Rs.1,70,000 is being saved from going into wrong hands. Today it can be said with pride that the country has left that era of scandals behind, he said.

The PM also said that corruption is like a ‘dynastic termite’ that can make the country hollow. "Be it Corruption, Economic Offences, Drugs, Money Laundering, or Terrorism, they are all related to each other. We have to jointly work with Systemic Checks, Effective Audits and Capacity Building & Training against Corruption," he added.

Attacking the previous governments, he said in the past decades it has been seen that when one generation involved in corruption escapes punishment, the next generation tends to be more brazen in committing such acts.

"He sees that when nothing has happened to the one who earns crores of rupees at home, then his confidence is further enhanced," Modi said in his address in Hindi.

"Fighting corruption is not a job of a single agency but is a collective responsibility," Modi said after inaugurating the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption.

The prime minister noted that Activities in the National Conference on Vigilance & Anti-Corruption will focus on vigilance issues in order to raise awareness and reaffirm India’s commitment to the promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation.

The three-day conference, inaugurated via video conference on Tuesday, is being organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

