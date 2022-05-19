Vadodara | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and asserted the need for building a nation capable of establishing peace in the world, amid international disturbances and struggles.

PM Modi was virtually addressing a youth conclave organised in Gujarat by Shri Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara.

"Today we want to take an oath to establish a new India, we are working to do it...India, which has a new forward-looking identity while it maintains its age-old traditions," Modi said.

"Today, India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world," the PM added.

PM Modi also stressed the need to build a new nation based on its ancient traditions but with a forward-looking identity.

"Our saints and scriptures have taught us that the foundation and development of any society is based on its youth.

"We have taken a pledge to make a New India that is built on new thinking but is rooted in our rich cultural heritage," he said.

"Today we are taking a collective resolve, making efforts to build a new India. A new India, whose identity is new, forward-looking and traditions are ancient and move ahead by taking both new thinking and age-old culture together," PM Modi added.

He said that India has become the new hope for the world by delivering vaccines and medicines amid the COVID-19 crisis. He also highlighted India's efforts in maintaining peace during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"From delivering vaccines and medicines to the world in the midst of the Corona crisis... to the role of a capable nation for peace in the midst of global unrest and conflicts, India is the new hope of the world today," he said.

PM Modi's remarks assumed significance amid the Ukraine-Russia war which is adding to the woes of global supply chains.

"We are showing the path of Yoga to the entire humanity and the power of Ayurveda. We are emerging as a nation looking forward to a new future, from software to space. Today, the way of working of the government has changed in the country, the thinking of the society has changed and public participation has increased. The goals which were considered impossible for India once, today the world is also seeing how India is doing better in such areas," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta