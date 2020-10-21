Indian Army, in a statement, said that the Chinese soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes "to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the escalated tensions and the army-level talks between the two countries, India on late Tuesday night handed over the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier to China at the Chushsul Moldo meeting point. The PLA soldier was caught by the Indian Army after he strayed across the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

China's Global Times confirmed the development citing PLA News. "The Indian army's decision to return the Chinese soldier is viewed as a positive sign ahead of the eighth round of China-India commander-level talks this week," the state-run Global Times said.

On Monday, the Indian Army had informed that a Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Armed forces in the Chumar-Demchok area, and was identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long. The Indian Army added that the soldier will be returned to China as per established protocol after following due procedure.

Indian Army, in a statement, said that the Chinese soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes "to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions".

The Indian Army also said that a request had been received from the Chinese Army about the whereabouts of the missing soldier and would be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after the formalities were completed.

According to reports, the PLA soldier was carrying civil and military documents and was also questioned by the Indian Army to ascertain if he was on an espionage mission.

The incident comes amid the heightened tensions between the two Asian giants following the border skirmish in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June this year which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. Despite several rounds of talks to resolve the standoff, China has refused to adhere to agreements on restoring the status quo.

Posted By: Talib Khan