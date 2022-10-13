India Had A Difficult Two-And-A-Half-Years In Ties With China, Says Jaishankar

EXTERNAL affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India had a "very difficult" two-and-a-half years in its ties with China which included the first bloodshed on their border in 40 years. He also added that he kept communication lines open as neighbours have to deal with each other.

The comments were made by Jaishankar in response to questions following his speech at the Lowy Institute on the growing significance of India's relationship with Australia and the shared interests of both nations as members of the security-focused Quad.

"We had a two-and-a-half very difficult years in our relationship with China, which included the first bloodshed we’ve had on the border in 40 years and where we actually lost 20 soldiers," Jaishankar said while responding to a question.

As part of a five-day disengagement process, the Indian and Chinese militaries moved their frontline troops back to the rear positions on September 12 from Patrolling Point 15, where they had faced off in eastern Ladakh's Gogra-Hotsprings region. They also demolished any temporary infrastructure there.

Jaishankar, speaking at a forum in Bangkok, said the relationship between India and China is going through an "extremely difficult phase" after what Beijing has done at the border and emphasised that the Asian Century will not happen if the two neighbours cannot join hands. Later, he said that China has disregarded the border pacts with India, casting a shadow on the bilateral ties.

"But our endeavour, my endeavour, has been to keep the communication lines going. In fact, the morning after that, I called my counterpart Wang Yi and urged him to ensure that there were no escalatory moves or complicated moves on the Chinese side, "said the minister, who was the Indian Ambassador to China from 2009 to 2013.

"Diplomacy is about communication. It’s not just in our relationship with China, even in our relationship to (other countries)... If diplomats do not communicate with each other, then what kind of diplomacy will they do?" he said, adding that at the end of the day countries have to deal with each other.

