The draft regulation -- Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 -- aims to have tighter control over the powerful big tech firms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday addressed a press conference to announce the Centre's new guidelines for digital news organisations, social media platforms and OTT platforms. The draft regulation -- Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 -- aims to have tighter control over the powerful big tech firms.

Under the rules, companies will have to remove objectionable content within 36 hours after a government or legal order and will have to assist in investigations. The rules also include a code of ethics that bans content affecting "the sovereignty and integrity of India" and that which threatens national security.

Here are the highlights of the day:

14:36 pm: Also Read -- Govt brings new rules for social media platforms, digital news firms and OTT services: Key Highlights

14:29 pm: We have decided to have a 3-stair mechanism for OTT platforms. OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details. We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

14:27 pm: Ethics code will remain common for all. No one has the right to rumour-mongering, says Union minister Prakash Javadekar

14:24 pm: All media platforms must have the same justice system. Press freedom is the essence of a democracy, says Prakash Javadekar

14:20 pm: The social media platforms will be required to disclose the first originator of the mischievous tweet, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

14:20 pm: A Chief Compliance officer, Nodal Contact person and a Resident Grievance officer under the new system of social media regulatory mechanism, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

14:17 pm: Law will be implemented within 3 months, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

14:17 pm: Based on court, government order, social media platform to remove content within 36 hours: Centre

14:15 pm: 3-tier system to regulate online content: Centre

14:13 pm: If there are complaints against women in content, you will need to remove it within 24 hours: Centre

14:10 pm: Many organisations too have fact-check machines, which only indicates the strong presence of fake news in India, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

14:09 pm: Need to counter fake news, financial frauds in India, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

14:08 pm: Social media users - 53 crore, Facebook - 41 crore and Instagram - 21 crore: Centre

14:07 pm: Social media being used by terror organisation, says Centre

14:04 pm: Social media welcome to do business in India. Govt welcomes criticism, social media is empowered to ask questions too, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

14:00 pm: Centre addresses media to announce new rules for social media, digital and OTT platforms today

13:55 pm: Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad will hold a press conference at 2 pm on Thursday to announce the Centre's new guidelines for digital news organisations, social media platforms and OTT platforms.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma