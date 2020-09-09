he foreign secretaries of India, Australia and France held the first trilateral dialogue through video link with focus on economic and geo-strategic challenges

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The foreign secretaries of India, Australia and France held the first trilateral dialogue through video link with focus on economic and geo-strategic challenges and enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The meeting was held, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and domestic responses to COVID-19.

The meeting was co-chaired by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of India, François Delattre, Secretary-General, French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and Frances Adamson, Secretary, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The three countries also had an exchange on the priorities, challenges and trends in regional and global multilateral institutions, including the best ways to strengthen and reform multilateralism.

Cooperation on Marine Global Commons and potential areas for practical cooperation at the trilateral and regional level were also discussed, including through regional organisations such as the Asean, Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Indian Ocean Commission.

The outcome-oriented meeting was held with the objective of building on the strong bilateral relations that the three countries share with each other and synergising their respective strengths to ensure a peaceful, secure, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific Region. The three sides agreed to hold the dialogue on an annual basis.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha